Here’s What Went Down During The Finale Of “Chuang 2020”

On July 4th, the ultimate evaluation stage of “Chuang 2020” (also called “Produce Camp 2020”) was held.

“Chuang 2020” is the third season of the official Chinese language adaptation of the Korean “Produce” collection.

The grand finale was hosted by He Jiong and specifically invited actress and singer Qin Hailu as a visitor. Rainbow Choir, Li Yundi, Meng Meiqi (WJSN’s Mei Qi), R1SE, Wei Ya and different visitors had been additionally there to witness the ladies’ particular second. The 4 coaches Tao (Huang Zitao), Lu Han, Mao Buyi, and f(x)’s Victoria additionally cheered on the contestants with their very own performances. Tao and Lu Han put collectively performances of latest songs “Ice Cream” and “Delicate” with a few of the eradicated trainees.

The 15 ladies who entered the finals carried out their very own private levels and in addition cut up into dance and vocal groups for group performances. The dance group carried out “It’s a Bomb,” whereas the vocal group sang “Phoenix” for analysis.

After two rounds of performances, seven members had been chosen from the 15 ladies to type the brand new mission woman group BonBon Women 303. The members of BonBon Women 303 are Shilinnayi Gao, Zhao Yue, Wang Yijin, Chen Zhuoxuan, Nene, Liu Xiening, and Zhang Yifan. Learn extra about them under:

No. 1: Shilinnayi (Curley) Gao

Age: 22

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: Bravo Music

Earlier expertise: Scholar at Berklee School of Music, second place in Na Ying’s group on second season of “Sing! China”

No. 2: Zhao Yue (Akira)

Age: 25

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: Star48

Earlier Expertise: SNH48 TEAM NII, 7SENSES

No. 3: Wang Yijin

Age: 24

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: Jaywalk Newjoy

Earlier Expertise: Acted in “Rising Ache”

No. 4: Chen Zhuoxuan

Age: 23

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: T.H ENTERTAINMENT

Earlier Expertise: Acted in “The Untamed” and sang the theme music

No. 5: Nene

Age: 23

Nationality: Thai

Company: Hua Ying Yi Xing

Earlier Expertise: Member of Thai woman group MilkShake, acted in “Good to Meet UFO” and Thai drama “2gether: The Sequence”

No. 6: Liu Xiening (Sally)

Age: 24

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: Haohaobangyang

Earlier Expertise: gugudan member

No. 7: Zhang Yifan

Age: 20

Nationality: Chinese language

Company: Time Fengjun Leisure

Earlier Expertise: Acted in “Higher Days”

Xu Yiyang locations No. 8

The variety of spots within the debut lineup was an issue all through the present’s run, because the two teams created from the earlier seasons had each consisted of 11 members. The vp of Tencent Video shared that he finally selected a seven-member group to create an odd-numbered group with a smaller variety of individuals.

Because of the restricted variety of spots out there, the competitors grew to become extra fierce, and lots of followers had been particularly disillusioned when Xu Yiyang positioned No. 8. A former trainee at SM Leisure, Xu Yiyang had missed her probability to debut by only one rank because of the change within the new season.

After the present got here to an in depth, her company CEO Tao posted on his social media and confirmed real assist for Xu Yiyang, saying he would accompany her as she grows.

BonBon Women 303

On the finale, BonBon Women 303 placed on their first efficiency collectively as a gaggle. Whereas ready for his or her grand debut, take a look at their “BonBon Women” stage under:

Watch the complete finale with English subtitles right here!

Watch Now