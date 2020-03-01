Here’s who Courteney Cox would cast in a Friends reboot

The cast of Friends could also be returning for a one-off unscripted particular, however what would occur if the sitcom was rebooted with a new cast? Which stars might probably play Monica, Joey, Rachel, Ross, Phoebe and Chandler? Courteney Cox has some concepts.

The actress – who performed clear freak Monica in the US comedy from 1994 to 2004 – revealed who she would cast in a Friends reboot throughout a latest episode of Youtube present Mountaineering with Kevin.

“Properly, Timothée Chalamet could be Joey,” Cox, 55, instructed host Kevin Nealon when requested.

“He’s so nice,” she added, agreeing that the 24-year-old Little Girls star resembles a younger Joey Tribbiani (initially performed by Matt LeBlanc).

What about Ross? Who might probably exchange David Schwimmer because the dinosaur geek? Jonah Hill, apparently. Cox was utterly supportive of the concept when it was steered by Nealon.

Sadly, Cox didn’t open up additional about who she thought might play different members of the New York gang, however she did communicate concerning the upcoming particular.

“We’re all gonna get collectively for the primary time in a room and truly discuss concerning the present and it’s gonna be on HBO Max. I’m so excited,” she stated.

“We’re gonna have the most effective time. However we actually haven’t all finished that and truly sat there and talked about and reminisced about this unbelievable expertise that we had.”

Cox, Schwimmer, LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel) and Matthew Perry (Chandler) will all seem in the one-off present, pocketing over $three million for the looks, in accordance with Deadline.

Friends is at present accessible to observe on Netflix for UK subscribers