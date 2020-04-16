Here’s Who Was — Or Wasn’t — Unmasked This Week – Variety

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t learn forward when you’ve got not watched Season 3, episode 12 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired April 15 on Fox.

“The Masked Singer” took a breather this week, airing a particular sing-a-long version that includes performances by the present’s “Mighty Seven” finalists. Which means, no less than for this week, that not one of the disguised celebrities had been unmasked.

The competitors returns subsequent week, however for now, viewers had been handled to a number of the most memorable performances from the primary 11 episodes of Season 3 — an extended with lyrics and a bouncing masks, for followers to sing alongside.

The particular additionally contained new clue packages that includes the celebs, highlighting a couple of of the hints which may resolve who’s beneath every masks. The sing-a-long particular additionally included a quantity that includes all the beforehand unmasked singers, as they carried out a particular goodbye medley of “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.” To this point this season, Lil Wayne, Drew Carey, Chaka Khan, Tony Hawk, Dionne Warwick, Tom Bergeron, Sarah Palin, Bella Thorne and JoJo Siwa, Rob Gronkowski and Jordyn Woods have all been revealed.

Because the competitors continues, seven celebrities are left this season: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino, Astronaut and Night time Angel. Again subsequent week will probably be common panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong.

Additionally launching subsequent week is “The Masked Singer: After the Masks,” an aftershow hosted by Nick Cannon will air Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET, instantly after “The Masked Singer.”

Here’s a recap of the contestants and their clues from Wednesday:

Turtle, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Turtle

Sing-a-long track: “Kiss From a Rose,” by Seal

New voice-over: “Hey there, earlier than we sing alongside, I’ve acquired to say, being right here has been turtle-y superior. To strive new kinds and genres I might by no means do earlier than, sporting my costume. However do you have got any thought who I’m beneath this masks? I’ve shelled out clues like this surfboard, this could on pop and this ‘shell boy’ comedian e-book. Which has led to guesses like Zac Efron, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert and Joey McIntyre. How’s that for a boy band? Do you have got a clue who I’m? Time to listen to my voice. Despite the fact that I’m not a punk rock and roll turtle, I picked this primary track to point out my softer, sweeter, rosier aspect, proper off the bat.”

Second sing-a-long track: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Again,” by Shawn Mendes

New clues: “I get it, turtles are gradual, advantageous. However after beginning this season with two ballads, I picked this subsequent track to select up the tempo and present I’ve a enjoyable, snappy aspect. It was robust learnign the choreography, however I had a blast.”

Banana, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Banana

Sing-a-long track: “Candy Residence Alabama,” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

New voice-over: What’s happening, banana bunch? Orange you glad I’m right here to maintain the sing -a-long transferring? Positive this present has been a problem, as a result of I can hardly see on this costume! However slightly hazard is a small value to pay for doing what I like probably the most: Being the lifetime of the social gathering and entertaining you. However have you learnt who I’m? Have you ever fleshed out my clues just like the blowfish, the blue canine collar, and the tremendous attractive mullet? Apparently they suppose I’m Larry the Cable Man, Jeff Foxworthy, Billy Ray Cyrus or Bret Michaels. Now that’s a humorous bunch. And now you get to be the lifetime of the social gathering, singing this American basic by certainly one of my favourite bands — Lynyrd Banana Skynyrd.”

Second sing-a-long track: “Lean On Me,” by Invoice Withers

New clues: “I like being part of the present a lot as a result of it brings individuals collectively. That’s why I selected this second track, as a result of it’s all about being there for those you like, it doesn’t matter what. And you may at all times lean on me, however not too arduous! I don’t wish to get squished!”

Kitty, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Kitty

Sing-a-long track: “Harmful Girl,” by Ariana Grande

New voice-over: “Pardon me, how’s everybody feline tonight? Since adopting the Kitty masks, I’ve had a ball breaking out of my common litter field. Each on and off the stage. Even embodying my saucy and assured new angle round my family and friends, who don’t know I’m even on this present. However do you have got an thought who I’m, or are you continue to cat scratching in your head? I’ve proven you clues like dueling pirates, a purple cape and a Christmas tree. Which led to the panel sniffing round names like Sarah Hyland, Vanessa Hudgens, Nicole Richie and Amanda Seyfried. Fairly a litter of guesses. Do you suppose I sing like all of them? This subsequent track was purr-fect for me to point out my vary. Time to set free your internal wildcat.”

Second sing-a-long track: “It’s All Coming Again to Me Now,” by Celine Dion

New clues: “I used to be so excited by this subsequent track, by certainly one of my favourite artists, Celine Dion. However on present day, I became an enormous scaredy cat, as a result of vocally it’s a really tough track. I used to be afraid I couldn’t pull it off. However then at showtime, I summoned the braveness of the kitty and liked singing each single second of it.”

Frog, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Frog

Sing-a-long track: “U Can’t Contact This,” by MC Hammer

New clues: “I’m loving every efficiency. And I’m so completely happy I get to entertain you on the most important stage on the earth. I’m dripping with confidence and dripping with sweat. Dancing on this costume is hard. However who is that this frog? You’ve seen hints just like the knight, hush puppies and toy troopers. The panel has guessed rappers like Omarion, Ray-J, and humorous cats like Kevin Hart and Alfonso Ribiero. For now, let’s social gathering. I selected this subsequent track as a result of you already know I like my hippity-hop classics. For my first efficiency I did have butterflies in my abdomen. However hey, that was my lunch! So stretch these frog legs and prepare to cease, Froggy time.”

Second sing-a-long track: “Soar,” by Kriss Kross

New clues: “I’m my very own worst critic with regards to my performances. Working towards 24/7 to ensure I give all of them an A plus plus. However this subsequent observe I’ve been singing since I used to be a tadpole. So I had all of it locked down. And the way might I not kill this ribbity-ribbity rap? I’m a frog and it’s known as ‘Soar.’”

Astronaut, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Astronaut

Sing-a-long track: “Form of You,” by Ed Sheeran

New clues: “In area, nobody can hear you sing. So being right here has been unimaginable to point out off my voice in a brand new manner. I’m truly a fairly down-to-earth astronaut. And I normally want my area. After I get this superb help system round me has saved my mission beneath management. However your mission, who am I? I’ve proven you useful clues like this pair of cube, a damaged vinyl document and this constellation flag. On the panel’s radar are guesses from Joseph Gordon-Leavitt, Adam Devine, Lance Bass and Ryan Tedder. A really out of this world group. Do you agree, or astro-not? Hear me sing a pop hit I selected simply to place my very own spin on it.”

Second sing-a-long track: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” by Stevie Surprise

New clues: “Hello mates, we’ve come full orbit and it’s time for me once more. This subsequent efficiency meant a lot to me as a result of I’m truly mates with the artist himself. No marvel I used to be floating on air on the market. I do know, the gravity puns are getting outdated however I fall for them each time.”

Night time Angel, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Night time Angel

Sing-a-long track: “Man! I Really feel Like a Girl,” by Shania Twain

New clues: “Oh halo each, floating into this competitors has been completely divine. In actual life, I’m consistently on the go. However this expertise has allowed me to focus simply on music. And extra importantly, let unfastened and have enjoyable. However the one query, who am I? I’ve had clues just like the bumblebee and crown, a lipstick coronary heart and my magic tricycle. The panel has thought I’m anybody from Lil Kim to Toni Braxton to Taraji P. Henson to Keke Palmer. I’d go to that live performance! And tonight it’s girls’ night time. I like this subsequent track as a result of it’s all about woman energy.”

Second sing-a-long track: “Shout,” by the Isley Brothers

New clues: “Despite the fact that my eyes are extensive open on this costume, I can barely see a factor. In truth, it’s so arduous that to observe at dwelling I put on a ski masks and I even flip off all of the lights. No matter it takes.”

Rhino, “The Masked Singer”

Fox

Rhino

Sing-a-long track: “Good to Meet Ya,” by Niall Horan

New clues: “Oh hey, I didn’t see you there. I’m having such a blast singing on that stage. Though I’m not used to sporting my coronary heart on my sleeve, one thing about this large rhino masks makes me be happy to air all of it. However I wager you’re all questioning who I’m. I’ve proven you clues like this diamond ring, the Grand Ole Opry, and this religion signal. The panel has guessed athletes like Tim Tebow and Ryan Lochte, and nation stars like Tim McGraw and Jason Aldean. What a fearsome foursome. Now let’s sing a track that I picked as a result of I needed to do one thing present and it’s acquired such a enjoyable beat. I even realized some new choreography.”

Second sing-a-long track: “Tracks of My Tears,” by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles

New clues: “Being an enormous rhino with an enormous head which by the way in which has given me some large complications, might provide the impression of a tricky rhino with out a light aspect. So I picked this subsequent ballad to point out my coronary heart and soul.”