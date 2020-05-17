General News

Here’s why Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light couldn’t stage a virtual Grand Final

May 17, 2020
3 Min Read

Eurovision’s cancelled Grand Final was changed by two reveals final evening (16th Could) in BBC One’s schedules – Eurovision: Come Collectively, which noticed Abba’s ‘Waterloo’ named the competition’s biggest ever track, and Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, a particular reside present.

Europe Shine a Light noticed all 41 of the entries for this yr’s Eurovision showcased in a non-competitive format, whereas contributors from the previous additionally took half.

There have been actually some massive highlights – together with the assorted artists banding collectively to carry out the 1997 Eurovision winner ‘Love Shine a Light’ from their respective dwelling international locations (see under) and Graham Norton’s “awkward” trade with one of many Dutch hosts.

However some viewers watching at dwelling have been left questioning why, with the entire 41 musicians who’d deliberate to compete in Eurovision 2020 concerned, why a virtual Grand Final couldn’t have been organised remotely as an alternative.

“Why couldn’t everybody simply vote from dwelling (together with juries) after which we’d nonetheless have a Eurovision?” one fan requested, not unreasonably.

However the truth is, there are a variety of good causes why a virtual Eurovision Grand Final wouldn’t have been attainable and why a non-competitive reside present was chosen as the most effective various.

Placing apart the technical and logistical calls for, all of it comes down – relatively dully – to a matter of occasion insurance coverage, as one fan identified.

It has already been introduced that Eurovision 2021 will happen in Rotterdam, initially meant as Host Metropolis for this yr’s occasion.

18 of the artists deliberate to carry out in 2020 have confirmed they are going to be again to signify their nation once more in 2021, although it’s but to be introduced if UK entry James Newman – who was as a result of carry out ‘My Final Breath’ this yr – may also return.

Newman instructed RadioTimes.com: “The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, stated that native broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I might return subsequent yr so long as it’s with a totally different track, however nothing has been determined but.

“It’s as much as the BBC, my destiny lies of their fingers.”

Learn our information to subsequent yr’s Eurovision 2021 – or take a look at what else is on with our TV Information

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment