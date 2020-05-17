Here’s why Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light couldn’t stage a virtual Grand Final

Eurovision’s cancelled Grand Final was changed by two reveals final evening (16th Could) in BBC One’s schedules – Eurovision: Come Collectively, which noticed Abba’s ‘Waterloo’ named the competition’s biggest ever track, and Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, a particular reside present.

Europe Shine a Light noticed all 41 of the entries for this yr’s Eurovision showcased in a non-competitive format, whereas contributors from the previous additionally took half.

There have been actually some massive highlights – together with the assorted artists banding collectively to carry out the 1997 Eurovision winner ‘Love Shine a Light’ from their respective dwelling international locations (see under) and Graham Norton’s “awkward” trade with one of many Dutch hosts.

However some viewers watching at dwelling have been left questioning why, with the entire 41 musicians who’d deliberate to compete in Eurovision 2020 concerned, why a virtual Grand Final couldn’t have been organised remotely as an alternative.

So we’re having performances from television studios from throughout Europe? Kind of signifies the chance for one more sort of present that we might have had tonight, doesn’t it? #eurovision — Tobias Larsson (@TobsonHelsinki) Could 16, 2020

“Why couldn’t everybody simply vote from dwelling (together with juries) after which we’d nonetheless have a Eurovision?” one fan requested, not unreasonably.

See…the place I really feel bizarre is…in the event that they have been going to do all this, present the songs, interview the singers…why couldn’t everybody simply vote from dwelling (together with juries) after which we’d nonetheless have a #Eurovision and never break a 64 yr streak? — Quarynnetine Valente (@catvalente) Could 16, 2020

However the truth is, there are a variety of good causes why a virtual Eurovision Grand Final wouldn’t have been attainable and why a non-competitive reside present was chosen as the most effective various.

Placing apart the technical and logistical calls for, all of it comes down – relatively dully – to a matter of occasion insurance coverage, as one fan identified.

For the 100th and remaining time, as a result of everybody retains asking why this couldn’t be achieved remotely, occasion insurance coverage didn’t permit ESC to have this remaining in a aggressive format, because it needed to be a considerably totally different from the unique format for it to be lined by insurance coverage — Lara (@churchofsolovey) Could 16, 2020

It has already been introduced that Eurovision 2021 will happen in Rotterdam, initially meant as Host Metropolis for this yr’s occasion.

18 of the artists deliberate to carry out in 2020 have confirmed they are going to be again to signify their nation once more in 2021, although it’s but to be introduced if UK entry James Newman – who was as a result of carry out ‘My Final Breath’ this yr – may also return.

Newman instructed RadioTimes.com: “The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, stated that native broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I might return subsequent yr so long as it’s with a totally different track, however nothing has been determined but.

“It’s as much as the BBC, my destiny lies of their fingers.”