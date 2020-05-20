Here’s why Made in Chelsea disappeared from schedules – and when it’s back

After the most recent sequence of Made in Chelsea ended early as a result of coronavirus disaster, E4 began airing Made in Chelsea Favourites in its newly vacant Monday evening slot.

Nevertheless, on Monday, after simply two weeks of traditional episodes – which had been accompanied by video chats with the forged – followers had been upset to seek out their MiC repair forgone in favour of The Inbetweeners Film.

All this after the present’s official Twitter account confirmed one other traditional episode was on its manner, promising a facet order of Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo, too.

Subsequent Monday, we’ll be joined by @JamieLaing_UK & Habbs for an additional iconic episode, the place the forged stand up in somebody’s grill… ????#MadeInChelsea — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) Could 11, 2020

Now, a MiC spokesperson has confirmed to RadioTimes.com why the episode was dropped from E4’s schedule.

“The rationale was resulting from final minute modifications to the schedule, however viewers can now see the remainder of the Made in Chelsea Favourites run on E4 on Sunday mornings,” they mentioned.

This implies followers needn’t despair; they will nonetheless watch the remaining Made in Chelsea Favourites beginning this Sunday morning.

Final month, the latest sequence of ended forward of schedule, six episodes sooner than deliberate, with star Miles Nazaire explaining the state of affairs to RadioTimes.com.

“Two weeks previous to the lockdown, Chelsea has mentioned, ‘We’re going to pause filming for 2 weeks, simply so we get a bit extra data,’ he mentioned on the time. “After which, as quickly as that occurred, Boris [Johnson] did his speech.”

Nazaire mentioned the present had filmed “as a lot as [they] may” however admitted it was “unhappy” the sequence needed to be lower quick.

Made in Chelsea Favourites will now air Sundays at 8:55am on E4. When you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV information.