Here’s Why Many of The Wealthy Elite Are Moving to Hawaii and Why You Should Too

People who are used to living a privileged life can move to wherever they want. The wealthy elite can do this without any problem, even if their new residence will be in Hawaii. Since they have the money, moving everything they want to this island destination is easy. They can even choose to bring their car or cars and hire an auto shipping company to do the heavy lifting. This is a secure way to move vehicles across the ocean. Whether their cars have insurance or not, carriers are bound by law to protect the vehicles with insurance.

Why would rich people move to Hawaii? Why would you? Well, it is a beautiful place. It is also rich in exotic culture and traditions. Are these enough to convince you? Here are some of the strong reasons the wealthy elite have for moving to Hawaii. These could be the reasons for you to follow in their footsteps.

Comfortable Climate

One of Hawaii’s attractive features is its warm, tropical climate. Its average temperature is 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 degrees Celsius) during the cool months. The temperature does not go above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) during the warmer months of summer. Residents love outdoor activities and sports all year long. They even engage in water sports during the winter months. It’s cool all year because of the moderate rainfall and trade winds.

Island-Hopping

The major residential islands in Hawaii are Molokai, Big Island, Lanai, Oahu, Kauai, and Maui. Regular inter-island flights make hopping from island to island effortless. Each island has its own offering. Whatever you want to experience in Hawaii, you can be sure to get it. All you need to do is explore.

Green Environment

The World Research Institute ranked Honolulu as the number one most environmentally ideal metropolitan area. It does not have industrial pollution. It has cool trade winds and low humidity as well. Hawaii has filtered water and the best air quality. The porous lava rocks filter rainwater for the entire island. Nutrient-filled irrigation fulfills agricultural, domestic, and business needs.

Hawaii’s land management is devoted to protecting the environment. Residents enjoy the beauty of their environment. If you are thinking about moving to Hawaii, you must be ready to take part in the commitment to keeping everything pristine.

Laid-Back Lifestyle

Hawaii life happens at its own desired pace. Trips to the farmer’s market are more like leisure walking through different stands of fresh produce. You will never be pressured into getting anything done in Hawaii. It’s perfectly fine to take a ferry to a quiet island and spend time there. You can just step out of your house and take a chair out on your lawn. From there, you can gaze at the stars and inhale the ocean air.

It is always island time in Hawaii. Going to the beach and lounging comes naturally to its residents and visitors. Work is important, but once the clock is up, living starts. Being one with Mother Nature has never been so stress-free.

Exotic Culinary Offerings

Hawaii’s food selections are vast. This is brought about by the different cultures residing in the islands. Native Hawaiian foods are ever-present. It is one of the most preserved parts of the island’s culture.

The island’s cuisine has accepted changes through the decades. This is because of the immigrants from the Philippines, Portugal, China, and Japan. Employees from these countries miss their traditional foods too. That is why they cook and share them with the other island residents.

Living in Hawaii will make you more familiar with the different dishes it offers. You can walk around and find hole-in-the-wall restaurants serving specialties at affordable prices. These may take some time to find. With frequent explorations, you could find them on your own without looking hard at all.

Good-Quality of Education

Hawaii is a major host for many research and higher education efforts. The island is a leader in earth science, astronomy, and ocean studies. The Hawaiian government also has an A+ Program. This is for working parents with kids. The children stay at A+ Program facilities while their parents have peace of mind while working. Parents know that their kids are in good hands.

The state government oversees the primary and secondary public school systems. There is equal funding for all the schools. This eliminates school district governance. At the same time, the government removes the municipal revenues and property taxes.

Longevity and Optimal Health

This is probably one of the main reasons behind the desire of wealthy people to move to Hawaii. It is an attractive prospect to ordinary people as well. Hawaii’s residents have the longest average life expectancy in the country. It has low numbers of accidental and preventable deaths. This state also has many dentists and doctors. Medical facilities here have the latest techniques and equipment in treating different ailments, including substance abuse.

Health in Hawaii is easy to achieve because of the fresh produce, fresh air, and relaxing lifestyle. Moving to Hawaii can change your diet completely if you allow it. You will always have fresh food all year round. Fresh fruits, fish, meat, and vegetables are easy to come by. Combining these foods with an active lifestyle in this state will turn your life around. Your new doctor here will not have a hard time keeping you in good health.

Rich and Diverse Culture

Moving to Hawaii will not deprive you of culture and tradition at all. Ballet, opera, Asian festivals, Pacific festivals, and even performers from the mainland fill entertainment centers in Hawaii. You can enjoy exposure to such a diverse collection of cultures even while having dinner. There will always be something different for you at every turn.

Privacy and Social Interactions

Most rich people want to be left alone. They would only step out and socialize on occasion and with a selected few. That is why they choose Hawaii as their residence. If you want to have privacy and then socialize sometimes, Hawaii is also a place for you. You can stay in your home or go to a quiet part of the island and just be one with Mother Nature. Once you need to interact with people, you can just go to the beach or to any place people frequent.

Easy Access to Australia and Asia

Many rich people go to Australia or Asia for business and leisure as well. It is easier, quicker, and less expensive for them to travel to and from these continents. The same goes for ordinary people. You do not need to spend much on plane tickets if you come from and then return to your home in Hawaii.

Numerous Options for Recreation

Boredom will never set in if you live in Hawaii. There will always be something to do, especially if you enjoy outdoor activities. Golf courses, public parks, botanical gardens, and tennis courts are available. You can also check out surfing and boating areas. If you love beaches, you can enjoy miles of them.

Work and Pleasure

Making a career change will be more satisfying in Hawaii. Choosing to work in a place of leisure is a good move. This can help you if you are currently in a stressful work situation, staying in a cubicle of an office on the 20th floor. You can feel better working in a more relaxing environment. This can improve your productivity and health at the same time.

The Wealthy Elite Can Move to Hawaii and So Can You

Those who have money find it advantageous to move to Hawaii. It is a place where you can stay or become healthy. You can make your move to Hawaii easier with the help of auto shipping or professional moving companies from the mainland. This huge decision can be good for your body, mind, and soul.

