Hero-heroine was shooting Bhojpuri album after dancing, the police said – now let’s go to the police station

Uttar Pradesh: Police have arrested five people, including Hero-Heroine, who are shooting for the Bhojpuri album on the middle road in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. Hero-heroin was dancing that this incident happened, both started seeing each other that the police said – now let's go to the police station. Police said that five people, including actor-actress, have been arrested for shooting Bhojpuri album without permission. This is the incident on Thursday morning.

According to the police, actors and actresses were dancing to the tune of music during the shooting of the Bhojpuri album on Wednesday at Kutty Bazaar in Ranipur police station area of ​​the district and during this time there was a large crowd of people.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra told on Thursday that when the police asked for permission to shoot during the lockdown, the shooting team could not show any documents.

He told that not only that, the crew members shooting were neither wearing masks nor any arrangement for sanitizer etc. A case has been registered against five persons including actor-actress cameraman and director director, under sections 188, 269 270 of the Indian Penal Code and the Pandemic Act.

The five accused arrested are Shivam Mishra, Roli Kashyap, Umesh Kashyap, Amit Singh and Madan are residents of different areas of Bahraich district itself.