Hero Telugu Film 2021: Solid | Teaser | Songs | First Glance | Trailer | Unlock Date

Hero is the approaching Telugu language romantic drama written and directed through well-liked filmmaker Sriram Adittya T. Ashok Galla performs the protagonist and Nidhhi Agerwal takes the feminine lead within the plot. Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji performs outstanding roles within the film. It’s bankrolled through Padmavathi Galla underneath the banner Amara Raja Media & Leisure. Whilst Ghibran composes the action-packed track and background ratings for the movie. Sameer Reddy, Richard Prasad handles the digital camera.