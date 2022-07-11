Heroes of the Storm seems to have the hours numbered: Blizzard explains its plans for the MOBA

Blizzard has communicated that they will only support the game to focus on client sustainability.

Heroes of the Storm will stop receiving new content in the form of big updates. This has been made known by Blizzard in a statement in which they make it clear that from now on the MOBA you will only receive patches for bug fixes and client sustainabilityand with some balance updates when needed.

This news comes as last June marked the seventh anniversary of Heroes of the Storm. For this and for the sad news announced a couple of days ago, Blizzard wants to compensate to all to users giving them the strange Arcane Lizard mount next week.

The statement reads as follows: “In the future, we will support Heroes in a similar way to our other long-running games, StarCraft and StarCraft II. Going forward, we will continue seasonal drops and hero rotations, and while the in-game store will continue to function, no plans to add new content for purchase. Future patches will focus primarily on client sustainability and bug fixes, with balance updates as needed.”

The truth is that Heroes of the Storm it’s been a while without receiving content new since 2020. The last that the MOBA received is Mei from Overwatch. Given all this, Blizzard closes the statement like this: “To our community of Heroes, we say “thank you”. You continue to be one of our most passionate communities, we are grateful for your continued dedication and support, and as always, we look forward to seeing you at the Nexus.”

