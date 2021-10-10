Heroin Smuggling: 25 kg heroin despatched from Afghanistan to Mumbai in a can of oil, this came about for the primary time, 3 arrests

Heroin Smuggling From Afghanistan: The Income Intelligence Division (DRI) recovered 25.45 kg of heroin from a container at Navi Mumbai’s Nhava Sheva port and arrested 3 other people on this case. That is the primary time that the drug heroin was once smuggled in a can of oil. The officials had been additionally shocked through this.Additionally Learn – Medication Case: Raid in movie manufacturer Imtiaz Khatri’s space and place of job, NCB officers at the spot

In step with the DRI commentary, very similar to the case of three,000 kg heroin seized on the Mundra port in Gujarat remaining month, the consignment has been imported from Afghanistan. In step with the commentary, that is almost certainly the primary time that this consignment was once introduced hidden in oil cans. In step with the DRI, this container was once imported from Kandahar which was once ordered at an organization cope with in Masjid Bandar in South Mumbai.

Allow us to inform you that NCB may be very lively referring to banned medication in Mumbai. NCB has arrested many drug peddlers. Final yr, actress Rhea Chakraborty needed to face investigation. Now Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested. Because of this there's a stir in Mumbai.