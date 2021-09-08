“He’s a Mexican footballer”: Faitelson’s surprise defense of Funes Mori because of his nationality

Funes Mori was questioned about his Mexican nationality (Photo: USA TODAY / Kelvin Kuo)

Prior to Mexico’s game against Panama, the president of the Panamanian Soccer Federation, Manuel Arias, released a controversial statement against Rogelio Funes Mori since he referred to him as Argentinian and dismissed his naturalization as a Mexican to compete with the National Team Tricolor.

Despite the fact that the Monterrey club forward has already had a constant and recent participation with the Mexican team, even singing the National Anthem in one of the Aztec team’s Gold Cup matches, Manuel Arias did not forget that Funes Mori comes from Argentina and expressed it in a press conference.

“What could it be that Panama beats Mexico? Yes, it can happen because on the field they will play eleven against eleven. Well, it will be eleven Panamanians against some Mexicans and an Argentine on the field, but we are going to play humbly against a top team, such as Mexico ”, was the comment he released on the eve of the third match of the hexagonal heading to Qatar 2022.

With the absence of Raúl Jiménez in El Tri, the scoring responsibility fell on El Mellizo (Photo: REUTERS / Mayela López)

Immediately criticism and comments to the Funes Mori performance with the team of Gerardo Tata Martino They began to circulate on social networks, because his last performance against Costa Rica cost him mockery on the internet, they even made memes with his image comparing him with the former selected Javier Chicharito Hernández.

The issue of nationalities and naturalized players who have competed with Mexico returned to the agenda of the day, as the country has registered different players from other countries to compete with the Aztec team’s shirt.

With the absence of Raul Jimenez at Tri, the scoring responsibility fell on him Twin, consequently his true intention of wanting with the Mexican team. One of the comments that surprised fans was about the controversial commentator from ESPN, David Faitelson.

Prior to Mexico’s match against Panama, the president of the Panamanian Soccer Federation, Manuel Arias, released a controversial statement against Rogelio Funes Mori (Photo: REUTERS / Mayela López)

Through his official Twitter account he argued in favor of the naturalized Mexican striker and asked to be treated like another Mexican. Although he was born in another country, his new national gives him the right to be respected like any other Mexican soccer player.

I call “ignorant”To those who mix the homeland with nationalism in football, in the words of the sports panelist. Regardless of the criticism of his ability as a scorer, Faitelson defended him as an Aztec player and insisted that he should be recognized as such before the other teams.

“Funes Mori is a Mexican soccer player. Let’s treat him and judge him like just another Mexican soccer player. Those who mix homeland, nationalism with football are ignorant people who fall into the business game proposed by FIFA… ”, he published.

Faitelson defended Funes Mori (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

Similarly, for the program Now or never from ESPN, Faitelson confessed that he prefers to see Funes Mori as the starter instead of Henry Martín. He stressed that in particular he prefers to see the quality of play of the Monterrey footballer instead of the American goal scorer.

“Personally, I like Funes Mori more than Henry Martín as a footballer, as a forward center. It seems to me that the Rayados de Monterrey footballer has different aptitudes from Henry’s”

On the other hand, he recalled that his lack of aim to specify plays on goal have been critical factors but that this does not detract from the project you undertook Tata Martino with him. “He is not doing well, he has not been fine (Funes Mori), that is also a reality. But it is also a project of the Tata Martino and the Tata he is not going to bury his project ”, he pointed out.

KEEP READING:

“We will play against an Argentine”: The harsh criticism that Funes Mori received from a Panamanian federation

The reasons why Henry Martín could be the new Oribe Peralta

“He’s already infatuated”: Chelis attacked Tata Martino for the poor performance of Funes Mori