“He’s a pimp”: Rafa Ramos exploded against Amaury Vergara

Rafa Ramos was relentless with Amaury Vergara. “The incompetence is still there, Amaury, and you are its standard-bearer, its pimp, its perfidious patron,” he wrote to the journalist. (Photo: EFE / Facebook @ RafaelRamos)

The bad time of Chivas it is the subject of conversation everywhere. Those responsible for the present of the rojiblanco club are multiple, but everything points towards the highest step of the Guadalajara organization chart: the owner of the team, Amaury vergara.

Rafa ramos has left no loose ends in his spine to ESPN. The journalist pointed to the immediate responsibility of Vergara, whom he classifies as a pimp: “it is evident that the owner, a paper parapet, shakes his hand at the cynicism of the players, the impudence of Vucetich, and the complicit silence of Ricardo Peláez, who exhausted the failed saints of his faith ”, he pointed out.

The analyst also mentioned that Vucetich’s resignation looks distant. Not only for financial reasons, but because doing so would mean “Recognize the dimension of failure.” What’s more left a relentless reflection on him King midas: “I leave you a question, Vuce: who is more cowardly: the one who dies of fear, the one who dies with fear or the one who dies of fear?”.

Víctor Manuel Vucetich has not been able to give the key to solve Chivas’ problems. He has a contract until June of next year. (Photo: Courtesy / Club Guadalajara)

Ramos did not forget the players or the fans. To the former, for their indifference; the seconds for overlapping their idols. But are they less unworthy to be in? Chivas those players, all that bunch of irresponsible? “, he wrote.

“But of course, one or two goals against minors in Olympic and Pre-Olympic Games, and the ignorant red-and-white fans fall from their fences to kiss their feet “, he sentenced in reference to Alexis Vega and Uriel Antuna, medalists in Tokyo 2020, who have not been able to achieve a performance similar to that exhibited with the sub-23.

Ramos left one last criticism towards the scion of Jorge Vergara: “And the end of incompetence, Amaury, when? It should be remembered that the rest of the Vergara family has already had enough of the junior sucking Omnilife’s udder and spitting out the crop to swallow Chivas”, He concluded.

The Olympic medalists face a paradox: lights and praise with the U23, shadows and questions dressed as rojiblancos. (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

The crisis of Chivas has gradually escalated during the last tournaments, but the truth is that the Flock He has already accumulated a long period without offering the results that his vast hobby demands. After the departure of Matías Almeyda In 2018, the road began to twist in Green Valley, Although in recent seasons the Argentine strategist had been below the expected performance, But the 2018 Concachampions title helped mask the club’s unstable reality.

Jose Saturnino Cardozo could not correct the flat and instead arrived Thomas Boy, a coach who in the past had a grudge with Chivas. With the arrival of The boss, it was expected that the people of Guadalajara would receive a soul injection. Nothing is further from reality. Boy could not save the ship either and added his name to the list of technicians who had their throats cut by the red-and-white machinery.

Luis Fernando Tena, who arrived as an interim, seemed to be the ideal coach to calm the waters and regain the confidence of the players. Its good closing in the Opening 2019 it was worth the continuity facing the Closing 2020 and the project of Chivas he appeared to be more ambitious than ever. Amaury Vergara got tired of the bad results and went to look for the guarantee man of the sports management: Ricardo Peláez.

Amaury Verga entrusted Ricardo Peláez with an ambitious and millionaire project. The results have not been as expected. (Photo: Chivas TV Screenshot)

With the task of returning Chivas to the stellar places, Peláez gave the go-ahead for a millionaire investment. The club was made of the services of “Chicote” Calderón, Ricardo Ángulo, Alexis Peña, Uriel Antuna and José Juan Macías, who returned to the institution after his successful loan in Lion. The investment was sterile and Chivas could barely qualify for the Guardians League 2020, where he eliminated the America but he accused of insufficiency before Leon.

In the following tournament, Guadalajara was not present in the Final phase after falling by a landslide against Pachuca in the repechage. Vucetich He was ratified in office for one more year with the full permission of Peláez, but the project has not progressed either in this tournament. Chivas He barely adds five points in five dates, the product of a victory, two draws and two defeats. Shared responsibilities that converge in a common point: Amaury Vergara.

