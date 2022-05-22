“He’s afraid of me”: David Benavidez’s new attack against Canelo Álvarez

David Benavidez attacked Canelo Álvarez again (Photo: Instagram/@benavidez300-EFE)

After Saúl Álvarez’s defeat against Dmitry Bivol, at 175 pounds, David Benavidez returned to the fray to force a fight with the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco. In that sense, before starting his fight for the interim belt of the World Boxing Council (CMB) at super middleweight against David Lemieux, the 25-year-old lashed out at Canelo by ensuring that afraid to face it in the quadrilateral.

“The Canelo he is afraid of me. He knows that I am big, strong, I have a lot of speed too. He saw what happened to him when he fought against another rival who has more strength and is bigger than him (referring to Dmitry Bivol). Lose to those kind of fighters.”declared in an interview for ESPN hours before the fight for the world championship.

And it is that both he and his father José Benavidez have repeatedly reiterated their intention to challenge Canelo Alvarez to a fight. However, although both boxers came to coincide in the super middleweight category, Eddy Reynoso’s pupil has always maintained a reluctant stance to the proposals of the one born in Phoenix, Arizona.

David Benavidez went to Andy Ruiz’s gym for a sparring session (Photo: Twitter/@batmanboxing)

The negativity to face the former 168-pound champion has been one of the reasons why Álvarez has become creditor to the critics of fans and experts. The main cause lies in the level of competition that both characters could engage in on top of the ring because, despite being six years younger than Canelo, Benavidez has an impressive professional record of 25 wins, of which 22 have been by knockout.

Sometime, Álvarez came to demerit David Benavidez as a boxer alluding to the null number of champions he has faced, which is why he has rejected the challenge. However, this year the probability of seeing the two boxers mounted in the same ring could be more latent than ever.

During 2021, Saúl Álvarez entered his name in the Mexican and Latin American boxing history books. In November, by beating Caleb Plant, he became the first boxer in Latin America to consecrate himself as the undisputed champion of any division of weight. Months later he decided to break into 175 pounds for the second time, but he did not give up the belts.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is the current undisputed champion at 168 pounds, so he must make the mandatory defense of his recognition EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN



In this sense, both the World Boxing Organization (OMB), such as the World Boxing Association (WITH), World Boxing Council (CMB) and International Boxing Federation (FIB) continue to recognize him as the monarch at 168 poundsreason enough to force him to defend his championships unless he decides to give them up.

For his part, not having an active super middleweight champion, the WBC organized a brawl to find the interim monarch. Those chosen, based on their merits, score and performance, were David Lemieuxfrom Canada, as well as Benavidezwho will start a fight to gain temporary recognition on the night of this Saturday, May 21, 2022. The winner, practically would have the right to challenge Canelo for the world band.

“Winning that belt makes me the mandatory challenger to fight Canelo and if he doesn’t want to fight, let him leave his belt and let me fight for the belts (…) What I want is to show people that I am the best super middleweight in the world and to do that I have to beat all the fighters who are in my division,” he declared.

