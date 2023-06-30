He’s Expecting Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Unusual Japanese comedy-drama series He’s Expecting tells the tale of a man’s pregnancy and is partially based on Eri Sakai’s 2012 manga Hiyama Kentarou no Ninshin.

The series’ name alone may have given the narrative away to many viewers, yet there is still more to learn about it.

Yoshitatsu Yamada, Yukiko Side, with Chihiro Amano are the writers of the forthcoming Japanese romantic comedy television series He’s Expecting, which is being produced by Yuko Hakoda and Takeo Kikuchi.

The show relates the tale of a guy becoming pregnant and is based upon the series of manga Hiyama Kentaro to Ninshin by Eri Sakai. The TV Tokyo as well as AOI Pro production team behind the series’ release.

‘He’s Expecting,’ a Japanese comedy-drama series based on Eri Sakai’s manga, takes place in a made-up universe where cisgender males have been able to become parents for 50 years. Advertising executive Kentaro Hiyama excels at what he does.

He is seeing a freelance writer called Aki Seto, but when Kentaro becomes pregnant, life throws him a curveball.

The unexpected obligation causes the expectant father’s life to become chaotic as he attempts to handle everything.

The series highlights the stress society places on pregnant women as well as the hardships they often carry.

The themes provide a dark image of the actual and fictitious worlds, especially when combined with widespread sexism and ridicule of expectant parents.

The programme has received praise for taking on controversial subjects and reexamining the traditional roles that parents play in their children’s lives.

'He's Expecting' has released its first season, and fans are eager for more.

He’s Expecting Season 2 Release Date

The community does expect that He’s Expecting will return for an additional season even though Netflix and Tokyo TV have not officially renewed the comedy-drama for a second season.

In addition, the series still uses some of the original manga’s source material, so it may come back at some point to depict it in live action as well.

In the manga’s follow-up, “Hiyama Kentarou wo Ninshin Ikuji-hen,” also known as “He’s Expecting: Childcare Edition,” we continue the couple’s narrative after their baby is born.

There are solid odds that the programme will be extended for a second season if the first season is sufficiently successful. If a second season is planned, it would probably premiere no earlier than in the middle of 2023.

He’s Expecting Season 2 Cast

Takumi Saitoh as Kentaro Hiyama: A 37-year-old marketing executive who suddenly becomes pregnant.

Juri Ueno as Aki Seto: A 35-year-old freelance journalist and Kentaro’s lover.

Mariko Tsutsui as Tomoko Hiyama: The loving, hardworking, overprotective mother of Kentaro.

Yaeko Kiyose as Young Tomoko

Ryo Iwamatsu as Mr. Osugi: Kentaro’s boss.

Kazuya Takahashi as Dr. Tatsuomi Nakajima: A doctor who specialises in the phenomenon of male pregnancy. He is Kentaro’s and Miyaji’s doctor.

Shohei Uno as Miyaji: Kentaro’s first real friend and fellow pregnant man.

Maho Yamada as Noriko Miyaji: Miyaji’s thoughtful wife, who gave birth to their first child, Takuya.

Lily Franky as Eiichi Hiyama: The estranged husband of Tomoko and father of Kentaro, who he gave birth to.

Kazuki Kawakami as Young Eiichi

Gaku Hosokawa as Tanabe

Kou Maehara as Sawabe: Kentaro’s coworker

Yusaku Mori as Endo: Kentaro’s coworker

Ai Yamamoto as Nana Koga: Kentaro’s coworker and only female in his UNIVE team.

Shima Ise as Matsuno

Yukiko Shinohara as Eri

Atsushi Hashimoto as Takagi: Aki’s journalist friend.

Yuriko Ono as Shiori: A friend of Aki’s

Mai Kiryu

Shigeru Saiki as Hideo Seto: Aki’s father

Toshie Negishi as Yasuko Seto: Aki’s mother

He’s Expecting Season 2 Trailer

He’s Expecting Season 2 Plot

The eight episodes of the programme provide viewers a special chronology of when males may get pregnant.

When Kentaro learns that he is pregnant and carrying a kid, his whole world changes. He now struggles to go about his regular life while pregnant.

He is discriminated against for being pregnant and is criticised, embarrassed, mocked, and humiliated as a result. Now, people see and treat him differently.

People are now responding differently towards him even at work, particularly after it became apparent that he was expecting a child.

The show also depicts how pregnant women, despite the challenges they encounter, go about their everyday lives and carry out their regular responsibilities.

The programme conveys the idea that “Life is an assortment of unforeseen events”. Until he became pregnant and a slew of unanticipated events started to happen, cisgender male Kentaro Hiyama believed his life was organised and under control.

