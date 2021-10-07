“He’s going to die on the pitch”: a former Brazilian footballer recalled the seizures that Ronaldo suffered before the World Cup final 98

Ronaldo played in the 1998 World Cup final after having convulsed hours before the game (Getty photo)

One of the great events linked to Brazil’s selection in recent years it was that seizure that suffered Ronaldo in the run-up to the final before France on the 1998 FIFA World Cup. On the night before the game, the famous forward fell seriously ill but that did not prevent him from participating in the match that the French team won by 3-0 at Stade de France. More than two decades after that episode, the issue returns to the scene with the statements of Edmundo.

In an interview with the podcast Intelligence, the Animal He spoke again about the traumatic previous of that World Cup definition, where he saw Ronaldo convulse hours before jumping onto the playing field.

“The rooms were shared, I was going up to the bedrooms with pain and i saw Ronaldo having seizures. I ran out screaming down the hallways. He was purple, his tongue was flipped out, he was puffing. They uncoiled his tongue, bathed him, and made him sleep. When the pre-game snack arrived, everyone knew that Ronaldo had had a seizure, except him. I was not conscious, “he said. Edmundo.

Edmundo was going to replace Ronaldo but Mário Zagallo changed his mind before the final against France (Photo: Reuters)

Former player of Vasco da Gama He later explained that the entire campus was affected by this episode: “He sat down, we were all tense, he took a piece of cake, an orange juice, I remember it as if it were today. I was talking on the phone. Leonardo said: ‘This guy is not well, he is going to die on the court.’ He looked weird, a little in the clouds. The coaching staff said that he would not play, that he would go to the doctor. They convinced him to get tested in a hospital in Paris. Zagallo said that Ronaldo was not going to be there and that I was going to be decisive that night. They all cheered me on, it was a sensational group, that’s why I didn’t give up during the whole tournament. “

However, despite the fact that the coach Mario Zagallo gave him his trust, Edmundo received the news at the stadium that there were finally no changes to the lineup and that Ronaldo would be the starter. In this interview he told step by step how he found out that he was going to be left out of the team.

“I was calm, focused, even unfriendly. We went to the stadium, we arrived two hours earlier, each one did his own thing. There are people who change and warm up, I liked to stay in mine, each one with their ritual. Zagallo told us’ come on, come on‘. The minutes came out and I was the owner. Then came in Ronaldo accompanied by one of the doctors, we were all happy to see him well. He met with Zagallo, the assistants Américo Faria and Lídio Toledo for 5 or 10 minutes. When they came out, the coach told me that Ronaldo would be a starter, let me take it easy”He recalled.

Ronaldo did not perform well against France in the 1998 World Cup final (Photo: Getty Images)

Finally, Ronaldo ended up being of the game. In that final, Brazil ended up falling defeated by a forceful 3-0, with several of his best players at low level. Edmundo, who entered the last 15 minutes, says that that last minute change was “A medical decision, not a technical one” and believes that they should not have lost. “Ronaldo was the best in the world, he had just won the Ballon d’Or… but Zidane scored two goals. Search the internet for how many header goals he scored in his career. That Brazilian team, against that France, would have won that match eight out of ten times. But it’s a football thing, “he said.

He also recalled an interview on the eve of the tournament where he believes that his relationship with Zagallo He suffered: “I played in Italy. Apolinho, my friend, called me and I spoke with him. Zagallo put me aside. Brazil won 13-0, the three goalkeepers entered, I was the only one who did not enter. They all entered, except for me who already knew (it was from the interview). Zico said ‘calm down, work’. But Brazil won, they were favorites. So I trained, I entered a game, I didn’t play anymore. “

