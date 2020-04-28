Hey, you guys! The Goonies reunited and it’s making viewers feel nostalgic

The coronavirus lockdown has seen all kinds of fan watchalongs and reside streamed Q&As – and the most recent occasion to seize the eye of viewers was a reunion of The Goonies‘ solid hosted by Frozen star Josh Gad.

The occasion came about yesterday (Monday 27th April) and noticed the movie’s stars together with Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Kerri Inexperienced, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Jeff Cohen, reminisce in regards to the basic 1985 journey film.

As well as, screenwriter Chris Columbus, director Richard Donner, Steven Spielberg, who got here up with the unique story for the movie, and Cyndi Lauper who carried out a music for the soundtrack, all participated within the name

The topic of a potential sequel to the movie – greater than 35 years after the unique – was additionally mentioned through the name, after Gad requested Spielberg if he thought that such a follow-up could be doubtless.

“We had a variety of dialog about it,” Spielberg mentioned. “Each couple of years we provide you with an concept and it by no means holds water.

“The drawback is the bar you all maintain on this style. I don’t assume we’re in a position to provide you with an concept that’s higher than The Goonies we did within the 80s. Till we do, individuals are simply going to observe it 100 occasions.”

It looks like followers undoubtedly loved the occasion, with one Twitter person writing, “That is actually the BEST factor to come back out of this quarantine” and one other including, “Haven’t smiled this a lot shortly. Like to you all, you Goonies!”

And as if the possibility to see the solid all collectively once more wasn’t sufficient, the decision additionally raised funds for charity – with cash donated to The Middle for Catastrophe Philanthropy.

If you’re searching for extra to observe take a look at our TV Information.