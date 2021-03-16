The board of the Hollywood International Press Affiliation pledged on Monday (*13*) admit at least 13 Black members, following an outcry of the group’s lack of range.

The membership of 87 international journalists who yearly bestow Golden Globe Awards dedicated (*13*) develop (*13*) at least 100 members, of which 13% shall be Black. The transfer comes simply as a bunch of Hollywood publicists despatched a letter advising shoppers (*13*) keep away from HFPA occasions till the group outlined a plan (*13*) change. The 13% goal matches the Black share of the U.S. inhabitants, and the group dangers being unable (*13*) maintain the Golden Globe Awards if it fails (*13*) handle the problem (*13*) the business’s satisfaction.

In an announcement on Monday night time, the HFPA board dedicated itself (*13*) “making mandatory modifications inside our group and in our business as a complete.”

“We additionally acknowledge that we must always have executed extra, and sooner,” the group stated. “As an illustration of our dedication, the board has unanimously authorized a plan (*13*) improve membership (*13*) a minimal of 100 members this 12 months, with a requirement that at least 13 p.c of the membership be Black journalists.”

Time’s Up launched an announcement commending the publicists for holding the HFPA accountable, saying: “We’re proud (*13*) be in solidarity with the voices of over 100 Hollywood PR companies in calling for the Hollywood International Press Affiliation (*13*) radically rework the Golden Globes. We agree that something lower than clear, significant change will not be acceptable. The complete world is watching.”

The Los Angeles Instances revealed in a narrative on Feb. 21 that the group has no Black members. The story additionally detailed allegations of cronyism and favor-trading. The group has lengthy been accused of withholding membership (*13*) all however a handful of insiders, who’re afforded entry (*13*) Hollywood junkets.

Within the wake of the story, the HFPA shortly pledged (*13*) recruit Black members, although it had not beforehand set a numerical purpose. The group additionally identified that 35% of the members come from non-European nations, and {that a} majority of the group is feminine.

Within the assertion on Monday, the group stated it might additionally proceed varied different range efforts, together with reaching out (*13*) advocacy teams, analyzing its insurance policies and holding trainings on range, fairness and inclusion.