HFPA Diversity Scandal Addressed in Letter to Hollywood Leadership

The Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation continued its apology tour on Wednesday by sending a letter to studio and private publicists that reiterated its promise that change was coming to the embattled group.

“We’ve been companions with a lot of you for a very long time and acknowledge and recognize the numerous position you play in the leisure group. Within the spirit of transparency, we’re reaching out to you to reassure you that vital adjustments are underway on the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation,” reads the letter, which was signed by HFPA President Ali Sar. “We introduced our dedication to transformational change over the weekend, in addition to the hiring of two skilled, famend advisors in Dr. Shaun Harper and Ropes & Grey … to instantly help with the implementation of our plan. We’re additionally actively scheduling conversations with completely different communities, companions and advocacy teams to higher educate our method and create robust partnerships that can additional serve our targets of transformational change. We all know we now have lots to do, and we’re dedicated to listening, studying and placing in the work.”

The letter additionally says the HFPA plans on holding a collection of conferences “as soon as our full plan is in place.”

“We’ll proceed to maintain you in the loop on extra bulletins to come and look ahead to informing you on the work we’re doing to reform our group,” the letter reads. “We’re taking this work on with urgency, but additionally thoughtfully and intentionally, to guarantee long-term success and to restore confidence in our group.”

The HFPA introduced on Tuesday it could be working with Harper and Ropes & Grey shortly earlier than Time’s Up launched a set of suggestions to rework the HFPA and the Golden Globes. The org got here underneath fireplace simply days earlier than the 2021 Golden Globes when it was revealed that the nonprofit group has not had a single Black member since earlier than 2002.

Learn the total letter from the HFPA beneath: