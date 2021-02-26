HFPA Says It Will ‘Implement an Action Plan’ to Recruit Black Members

Three days earlier than this 12 months’s Golden Globes Awards is ready to happen, the Hollywood International Press Affiliation is responding to criticism that it has failed to domesticate an inclusive and various membership physique. Most notably, as detailed in a scathing exposé final Sunday by the Los Angeles Instances, the org doesn’t have a single Black member.

“We’re totally dedicated to making certain our membership is reflective of the communities world wide who love movie, TV and the artists inspiring and educating them,” the HFPA mentioned in an announcement on Thursday. “We perceive that we’d like to usher in Black members, in addition to members from different underrepresented backgrounds, and we’ll instantly work to implement an motion plan to obtain these targets as quickly as potential.”

A spokesperson for the HFPA identified that every one journalists from all ethnic and cultural backgrounds primarily based in Southern California who write for worldwide media can apply, and in addition famous that the group’s membership is majority feminine, with 35% of its members from non-European international locations. The HFPA can be taking a look at doubtlessly altering its guidelines to widen its pool of candidates.

In accordance to the Instances report, the HFPA at the moment counts 87 members, however not one of the journalists are Black. The org has been steadily slammed for its woeful underrepresentation of Black Golden Globes nominees — this 12 months, for instance, the truth that critically acclaimed Michaela Coel collection “I Might Destroy You” was utterly snubbed by the HFPA was an indication that the org nonetheless has a means to go in inclusion.

The Instances reported that the 87-member group has restricted its membership for a few years partially due to issues over competitors. The HFPA has a number of members of shade, however no Black members.

The Instances had additionally highlighted the org’s rising observe of paying excessive charges to a lot of its 87 members for varied duties, together with serving on committees and moderating panels, has raised eyebrows each out and in of the HFPA.