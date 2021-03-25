HFPA Wins Dismissal of Norwegian Reporter’s Antitrust Suit

A choose has dismissed a lawsuit introduced by a Norwegian reporter who accused the Hollywood Overseas Press Affiliation of freezing her out of entry to celeb interviews.

Kjersti Flaa sued the group final August, saying that she had been repeatedly denied membership. Within the criticism, she argued that the HFPA features like a cartel, as its members divvy up the marketplace for international leisure protection, and reject anybody who poses a aggressive menace.

Choose Stanley Blumenfeld dismissed the lawsuit again in November, however gave Flaa a chance to amend her criticism. She and one other journalist, Rosa Gamazo Robbins, refiled the criticism in December. In a ruling on Tuesday, Blumenfeld rejected the case once more, this time with out depart to amend.

The choose held that the amended criticism was nonetheless “hopelessly muddled,” and that it’s the Hollywood studios — not the HFPA — that controls entry to celeb interviews. Blumenfeld additionally famous that, in accordance with the criticism, HFPA members usually work “intermittently,” and in obscurity, for little pay.

“This isn’t market energy over leisure information reporting,” Blumenfeld wrote. “Whereas it’s comprehensible that Plaintiffs would need entry to the non-market monetary advantages of membership, they haven’t plausibly alleged that the HFPA gives unique entry to the marketplace for leisure information reporting.”

The HFPA’s 87 members vote on the Golden Globe Awards. Flaa had accused the group of accepting freebies from the studios, and of doling out money to members to serve on committees, in violation of its obligations as a non-profit. The go well with had sought to power the HFPA to open up membership to all certified abroad journalists.

The HFPA is at present looking for to stave off a separate, although associated, PR disaster introduced on by its lack of range. In a narrative final month, which delved into the problems raised in Flaa’s lawsuit, the Los Angeles Instances additionally revealed that the HFPA has no Black members. Underneath stress from throughout the trade, the HFPA has since pledged to confess 13 Black members this 12 months.

In an electronic mail, Flaa stated she intends to attraction.

“It’s disappointing that the district choose didn’t see something unsuitable with the HFPA’s conduct when the remainder of America does,” she stated. “We’ll of course attraction and are assured that the trial courts dismissal shall be reversed and that we are going to lastly get our day in court docket. Within the meantime we worry that the HFPA won’t make good on its latest guarantees to reform its bylaws and conduct to develop into extra inclusive, clear and consultant of international leisure reporters.”

The HFPA issued its personal assertion praising Blumenfeld’s choice.

“We applaud the Court docket’s unequivocal rejection of Ms. Flaa’s and Ms. Robbins’ frivolous lawsuit, which was stuffed with nothing greater than salacious and false allegations towards the HFPA and members Meher Tatna, Tina Jøhnk Christensen, Aniko Navai and Aud Morisse,” the group stated.