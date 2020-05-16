HGTV Star Details Scary Experience On A Ventilator While Fighting COVID-19

The nurses had been wonderful. They had been rooting for me, they had been all my crew members and had been praying for me. It is actually overwhelming how a lot love got here in from each angle of the earth. They’re calling me their miracle. Nobody else within the hospital that I used to be in that was on a ventilator walked out alive. I will be sincere with you, it made me very, very humbled, and jogged my memory to understand life…It places the larger image in perspective, and what’s vital to you in life and what’s not. Do not sweat the small stuff, ? It isn’t price it.