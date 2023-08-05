HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa Says “No” He Is Moving People Out Of North Hollywood So He Can Build A New Complex:

Tarek El Moussa, an HGTV star, is reacting to claims that he wants to move a small group of rent-controlled renters out of a North Hollywood property so he can construct a 138-unit apartment building.

Tenants Clare Letmon as well as her husband JonPaul Rodriguez posted on Instagram and Reddit that El Moussa planned “the biggest flip I have ever attempted in my life” with their rentals.

Tarek El Moussa Shared A Extended Message On Instagram On Friday:

On Friday, the Flip or Flop star published an extended message saying he’s not the bad guy in this situation.

Friday, he wrote on Instagram, “Please let me clear up something about a new project.” “I am a partner in NoHo 138, which is trying to buy the Hartsook land in North Hollywood so that it can be redeveloped.

Even though I’m being dragged through the mud because of fake claims and misunderstandings, my goal is to do good, so I hope we can focus on that as well as the facts,” he said.

The Notice Was Given By Current Owner Not From Me And Other Partners Of NoHo 138:

“The current owner gave notices to the renters, not me or the other partners of NoHo 138. No one is leaving because of me. We did not give out the papers needed to move under the Ellis Act.

According to California Civil Code Section 1946, the city of Los Angeles decided that a new building should be built on the land and asked that the existing buildings be taken down.

In accordance with LAMC 151.09 (C) 4 (a), the city has also been told the date that the Notice of Intent to Withdraw was sent to the Department. The owners of NoHo 138 have tried to get in touch with the remaining renters to talk about final move-out deals in a friendly way.

The owners of Noho 138 have also gotten in touch with the lawyer for the Hartsook renters to ask for help setting up a meeting between the two groups.

What Is Tarek El Moussa Goal?

Our goal is to work alongside the renters to give them a great chance while also making the neighborhood better.

Letmon and Rodriguez utilized social media to tell people about El Moussa’s plans to burn down the rent-controlled apartments on the 11100 block of Hartsook Street.

Real estate developer Arthur Aslanian owns the whole site, which has a row of old California houses and a 10-unit dingbat. Aslanian is now in federal jail for a murder-for-hire plan and fire.

Aslanian Is Not A Good Owner That’s Why Many People Left Their Home:

The rent has been anywhere from $850 to $1,650. Most of the people who used to live in the house have left because Aslanian hasn’t been the best owner.

He was also the one who set the fire, which was done to get his renters to leave so he could start a new building project. On the land, there are still pieces of wood that have been burned. Since then, the five people who still live in each of the Hartsook units have sued Aslanian in civil court.

Letmon as well as Rodriguez, who went to film school within Florida as well as moved to Southern California alongside his wife to work within the film business, haven’t paid rent in a year to protest the way things are. The other three renters are either older than 70 or can’t work.

Moving Cost Is $15,000 To $20, 000:

Livas, who lives alongside a disabled relative, said that the $15,000 to $20,000 in moving costs she’s legally due to isn’t fair since she’ll lose the apartment she’s lived in for 40 years and the owners stand to make millions upon the new high rise.

Based on the warnings they got to move because of the Ellis Act, they think they have up to a year to search for a new home.

Tarek El Moussa Said That They Give Up to$20,000 Moving Cost:

By law, they can get up to $20,000 to help pay for moving costs. But they have no plans to depart their little home any time soon. “We desire to stay within the area,” Letmon said. She is expecting their first child.

“This room has been used by artists, camera operators, production helpers, players, and workers who were new to Los Angeles 100 years ago. It would hurt our feelings to see this get destroyed.”

The new owner of the property said that the moving process is being handled fairly by the Los Angeles Housing Department, which is making sure that everything is done legally.

Under the Ellis Act Each Unit Can Get Anywhere From $10,000 To $30,000:

renters say they have since gotten “Ellis Act” evictions, which give landlords the legal right to remove renters as an authorized means to “go out of business.”

Under the Ellis Act, each unit can get anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000. The usual notice was 120 days, but renters who are over 60 or have a disability have up to a year to move out.