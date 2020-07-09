HGTV’s ‘Martha Knows Finest’ Will Feature Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg – Variety

Martha Stewart has spent her profession bettering properties and hearths. On Friday, July 31, executives at Discovery’s HGTV hope she’s going to add new luster to their community with a brand new sequence, “Martha Knows Finest.”

Stewart will deal with a 123 of outside tasks at her dwelling in Bedford, N.Y., and will likely be joined just about by visitors together with Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong’o, Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who will search recommendation . The sequence will air at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m,. on HGTV.

Stewart will plant vegetable and perennial gardens, construct walkways and select vegetation for novice gardeners, all of the whereas providing knowledgeable suggestions and concepts on bettering outside areas. “It was a lot enjoyable to shoot episodes of ‘Martha Knows Finest’ at my dwelling and with some nice mates and visitors,” stated Stewart, in a ready assertion. “I hope individuals will really feel impressed to go exterior and take a look at some gardening tasks of their very own this summer season.”

In the course of the premiere episode, Stewart will discover the world of container gardens and lend recommendation on herb gardening to Snoop Dogg. Future tasks embody constructing a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong’o about how to decide on the perfect stems for do-it-yourself floral preparations.

“In ‘Martha Knows Finest,’ the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and present us the outside tasks she’s labored on throughout the previous couple of months,” stated Jane Latman, president, HGTV, in a press release. “For many of us, summer season is the time to flex our inexperienced thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself abilities, so if you need nice concepts that encourage you to get exterior and get your fingers soiled, that is the present for you.”