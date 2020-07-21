HGTV’s Property Brothers Buy $9.5 Million Brentwood House

Canadian HGTV stars Jonathan and Drew Scott have been investing in actual property for properly over 20 years, starting with a modest $200,000 cottage they purchased immediately out of highschool. Property data now reveal the 42-year-old similar twins, whose elephantine “Property Brothers” home-improvement empire encompasses a number of TV reveals, internet collection, and unique music, have acquired their greatest mission thus far: a $9.5 million property within the Westside L.A. neighborhood of Brentwood.

Though it’s worlds other than what anybody would think about low cost, the brand new Scott property was not-so-subtly marketed as a really A-list fixer-upper or teardown; the “trophy property” options a sublime 1930s mansion that “might be renovated or changed,” per the itemizing.

Particularly, the property is comprised of two side-by-side heaps in an unique Brentwood canyon that mixed, whole roughly one acre of flat land. The bigger parcel consists of the elegant predominant home, initially designed by acclaimed Previous Hollywood architect Gerard Colcord. The East Coast Colonial-style property presents a sprawling entrance garden, basic crimson brick porch and jade inexperienced shutters that properly distinction with the house’s milky white siding.

Inside, gracious formal areas embrace a eating room with wainscoting and units of unique French doorways, a front room/sunroom combo with hearth, a research and kitchen with full retinue of restaurant-quality stainless home equipment. An upstairs master bedroom with its personal hearth has views of the gardens, and the complete 6,000 sq. ft. manse seems exquisitely maintained.

The second parcel incorporates a full-size, north/south dealing with tennis court docket, guesthouse, gazebo, and a pool surrounded by a brick sunbather’s terrace. Each heaps function rolling lawns shaded by breathtaking liquid amber and native sycamore timber, enhancing the bucolic, park-like ambiance. The property was offered by a non-famous household who seems to have owned the parcels for properly over 20 years.

The Scotts will inevitably wish to renovate the compound of their signature model, on the very least. And so they’ve received time — the pair lately completed placing their modern design stamp on two side-by-side properties they personal in L.A.’s Windsor Sq. neighborhood. In addition they seem to have an possession stake in a 3rd Windsor Sq. property, a renovated mansion lately listed with a near-$7 million pricetag.

However their new fixer-upper will current a wholly totally different form of problem, one the place the stakes are significantly larger than any mission they’ve tackled thus far. Brentwood is likely one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, and the high-risk, high-reward income there are doubtlessly many hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. All of it is determined by how extensively (and expensively) they select to improve their new digs. One factor’s sure — all of the drama would make for nice TV.

Mary Lu Tuthill held the itemizing; Kennon Earl of Compass repped the Scotts.