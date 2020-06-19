HGTV’s Windy City Rehab Stars Have Been Hit With Another Lawsuit

Final summer season, Eckhardt’s firm had its allow privileges revoked by Chicago’s buildings division (along with his contractor’s license being quickly revoked), with the unique year-long ban finally being lower all the way down to solely 45 days. Along with that, he and Gramenos weren’t allowed to take out any permits for brand spanking new constructing tasks that did not relate to fixing work on current jobs. This ban happened due to quite a few complaints from those that reside close to a number of of their properties, on the subject of loud work crews, issues of safety and trash being left at their websites.The town was additionally none too happy with Eckhardt and Gramenos for having crews full work with out permits and failing to place up security obstacles.