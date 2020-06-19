HGTV’s Windy City Rehab Stars Have Been Hit With Another Lawsuit

Depart a Remark
Alison Victoria Gramenos and Donovan Eckhardt, the celebs of HGTV’s house sequence Windy City Rehab, are being sued, as soon as once more, due to house rehabilitation tasks seen on their present. This time, although, as an alternative of coming underneath fireplace only for alleged shoddy workmanship, Gramenos and Eckhardt are additionally being accused of misappropriating funds from a few of their flipped properties.
On Tuesday, Michael Ward Jr., his brother Thomas Ward, and their father Michael Ward Sr., filed go well with towards Alison Victoria Gramenos and Donovan Eckhardt on the Cook dinner County, Illinois circuit courtroom. In accordance with the Chicago Solar Instances, the go well with alleges that the Windy City Rehab stars have been really in command of “a deliberate and fraudulent scheme to misappropriate funds,” in addition to “bungling” and mismanaging “practically each mission they have been related to,” and Eckhardt of mendacity to them about having shut connections with these within the metropolis buildings division of Chicago.
The Wards say they invested $three million to obtain a 50% stake in Alovanward LLC, an organization which paid for six rehab tasks seen on Windy City Rehab, and one other rehab job which was not featured on the sequence. The lawsuit claims that Eckhardt, with Gramenos’ affirmation, lied by telling them that he was particularly fitted to rehab tasks in Chicago due to his relationships with metropolis constructing officers, and in addition claimed to have quick access to extra cash which might “streamline the ‘flipping’ course of and guarantee most return,” on the Wards’ funding.
The go well with additionally alleges that the enterprise partnership fell aside due to the “sheer ineptitude and duplicity” of Gramenos and Eckhardt and the “gross mismanagement” which plagued virtually the entire Alovanward tasks the 2 labored on with the Wards. The household says they signed on to have their preliminary funding repaid, after which share in additional income, with them, presently, nonetheless being owed virtually $2 million.
The Wards are asking {that a} decide order Alison Victoria Gramenos and Donovan Eckhardt to finish the reimbursement of their funding, in addition to order a full accounting of the properties they invested through which have been seen on Windy City Rehab, whereas additionally asking for punitive damages of an undisclosed quantity.
That is hardly the primary time that the celebs of Windy City Rehab have discovered themselves in hassle, particularly of the authorized form. It was simply in January of this yr {that a} couple who purchased one of many properties they flipped sued Eckhardt and Gramenos for “faulty and shoddy work,” client fraud, and breach of guarantee and contract due to the state of the house they purchased from them. The couple claimed that, the day after closing on their house, an higher flooring bathe leaked into the kitchen ceiling beneath, with that solely being the beginning of many extra issues with the home.
Final summer season, Eckhardt’s firm had its allow privileges revoked by Chicago’s buildings division (along with his contractor’s license being quickly revoked), with the unique year-long ban finally being lower all the way down to solely 45 days. Along with that, he and Gramenos weren’t allowed to take out any permits for brand spanking new constructing tasks that did not relate to fixing work on current jobs. This ban happened due to quite a few complaints from those that reside close to a number of of their properties, on the subject of loud work crews, issues of safety and trash being left at their websites.The town was additionally none too happy with Eckhardt and Gramenos for having crews full work with out permits and failing to place up security obstacles.
It looks like Donovan Eckhardt and Alison Victoria Gramenos have some points when getting work achieved for his or her Windy City Rehab homes, however, thus far, the present continues to be scheduled to come back again for Season 2 on HGTV, and was initially scheduled to start in July.
