Hi ray Corona virus, what did you do …. bride accused blamed, husband not capable, groom gave proof – I am man

coronavirus:Corona virus which should not be made… Yes, a case has come to light that whoever heard it, pressed the finger under the teeth. The corona virus became a villain in a newly married husband-wife relationship. The matter went to the Law Tribunal (Legal Authority) in Bhopal in which the husband had corona phobia, due to which he started making social distancing from his wife and due to this distancing, the newly-wedded wife went to the maternal home. Not only this, he also gave an application for maintenance to the authority after 5 months.

When both of them were consulted in the case, it was found that due to the fear of Corona, the husband was upset at the sight of the newly-wedded wife and avoided making relations with her. At this, the wife alleged that her husband is not fit to maintain a married relationship. To convince the wife, the husband had to provide proof of his masculinity by conducting a medical test. After the settlement in the case, the woman went to her in-laws with her husband on Friday.

According to the information, both of them were married on June 29 and the woman in the authority submitted the application on December 2. She had accused her husband that her in-laws harass her and her marriage has only been 5 months. Wife said that after marriage, in-laws started harassing her. Husband used to talk good on the phone, but did not come near. There was a dispute between the two about this.

Seeing the in-laws’ harassment and her husband’s indifference, she came to her maternal home and stayed here for two months. The woman says that she has had her whole life, so maintenance costs should be paid.

Seeing the seriousness of the case, the authority advised her husband to get medical. The husband kept a medical report in front of the authority, in which he was found fit. After looking at the medical report, it was found that the woman had falsely accused the husband. Counseling of woman and her family was done. After that the woman agreed to go to the in-laws house with her husband.

District Legal Services Authority secretary Sandeep Sharma said that the woman had made false allegations against her husband that she was not fit to maintain a couple relationship. During counseling, it was revealed that the husband had corona phobia, due to which he was also following social distancing from his wife.

During counseling, the husband revealed that his wife’s family corona became positive after marriage. In such a situation, he felt that he or wife did not show signs of corona due to hard immunity. He believed that when the surroundings were positive, he and his wife might have corona. Because of this, he hesitated to carry on the relationship.