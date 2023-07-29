Hi Venus Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Hey Venus Fans are eagerly awaiting Season 2. Fans are moving their preferences toward romantic comedies and dramas in many nations. And why not, given how compelling the narrative is by itself?

Hi Venus is one of most well-known Chinese dramas with all the slices you could want if you are drawn to haters to loves stories with the flavor of youth.

Hi Venus, a rom-com-medical Chinese drama television show, was created and is directed by Wang Zheng. It debuted on December 16, 2022.

Hi Venus’s first season finished only recently around January 5, 2023, but the show’s fans can’t wait for its second.

The moment has finally arrived for fans to get all of the information they need for Hi Venus’ second season.

Hey Venus Release Date for Season 2: Venus followers, the joyful news has come! It’s nearly time for the much anticipated return to this acclaimed romantic comedy series.

More individuals are enjoying international television series and films because to the ease of internet streaming platforms.

One of these programs that has lately attracted a lot of fresh viewers is Hi Venus. Let’s discuss this Chinese romance drama’s second season today.

Learn more about the show’s release date, ratings so far, number of episodes, and streaming availability.

We often watch comedies or rom-coms as we want something lighter to watch than dramatic and exciting entertainment.

When it comes to the comedy category, not all of the programs are fully funny or upbeat; some are even dark or grim comedies; nonetheless, rom-coms usually leave us with a lovely, uplifting sensation.

Speaking of which, South Korea, namely K-dramas, are home to the majority of the well-liked and highly rated rom-com series. Due to their rom-com nature, these Korean dramas first gained popularity.

Hi Venus Season 2 Release Date

Hi Venus, which was written by Wang Xiong Cheng, debuted on December 16, 2022, and ran for 24 episodes until ending on January 5, 2023. Audiences adored the series as soon as the initial few episodes were released.

The show has a lot of viewers and an 8.4/10 ranking on MyDramaList. As a result, the audience is eager to learn if their favorite program will return for a second season or not.

A second season of the television show Hi Venus is not yet planned. It will be premature to anticipate a renewal for Hi Venus’ second season given the first season just completed.

For the time being, devoted viewers will need to wait a bit longer for the premiere on a new season. If all goes as planned, Hi Venus’ second season might be released in the start of 2024.

Hi Venus Season 2 Cast

Joseph Zeng as Lu Zhao Xi

Liang Jie as Ye Shi Lan

Zhou Zi Han as Lin Kai Wen / Kevin

Li Lin Fei as Yao Jia Jia

Hi Venus Season 2 Trailer

Hi Venus Season 2 Plot

One of the most eagerly awaited Chinese TV shows, Hi Venus, centers on Ye Shi Lan and Lu Zhao Xi, two diametrically opposed individuals.

A physician at the Taoyuan Village Clinic wit a big heart, Ye Shi Lan treats her patients with nothing but the best intentions.

Before Lu Zhao Xi appears and completely upends her calm existence, she has been leading a quiet life.

The hospital’s new director, Lu Zhao Xi, recently relocated to Taoyuan Village Hospital. After a dumb mistake, Ye Shi Lan comes to despise Lu Zhao Xi.

She accuses him of being a drug dealer causing his stay at Taoyuan Hospital unbearable. Ye Shi Lan gradually comes to understand Lu Zhao Xi’s actual identity once she begins working there as a temporary assistant.

Hi Venus Season 2 has not yet begun production on its plot. Hi Venus season 2’s new storyline will take a bit longer to develop since season 1 has just concluded.

Therefore, it is pointless to anticipate a fresh plot in Hi Venus Season 2 too soon. If the creators provide any details about Hi Venus Season 2, we’ll let you know.

