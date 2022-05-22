Hidalgo Stadium, Pachuca’s strength against America in league matches

Guillermo Ochoa, goalkeeper of Club America. Photo: Twitter @ yosoy8a

The first semifinal match was played between America y pachuca corresponding to Grita México Closure 2022. Eagles y Tuzos they maintained the equality on the scoreboard with a tie at one goal and left everything to be decided for the second leg duel at the Hidalgo Stadiuma property that becomes complicated for the azulcremas every time they visit it in the league phase.

And it is that the history registers five series of leagues between clubs (since the implementation of the format of short tournaments), of which on four occasions Pachuca has been the team that advanced to the next round. But the statistic that stands out the most for a new edition is that America has only achieved one victory when it visits the venue located in the bella airosafor three losses and one draw.

It was during the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2012 tournament. The azulcrema squad achieved its only victory in blue and white territory in the first leg of the quarterfinals with goals from Jesús Molina and Christian Hobbit Bermúdez, the latter twice. Leobardo López scored for the hidalguenses. The series finally closed at the Azteca Stadium with a tie at one goal for a global score of three goals for one.

summer 2001, semifinals. Going: Pachuca 2-0 America. Return: America 1-1 Pachuca.

Closure 2007, final. First leg: America 1-2 Pachuca. Lap: Pachuca 1-1 America.

Closing 2012, quarter finals. Going: Pachuca 1-3 America. Return: America 0-1 Pachuca.

Closing 2015, quarter finals. Going: Pachuca 3-2 America. Return: America 3-4 Pachuca.

Closure 2021, quarter finals. Going: Pachuca 3-1 America. Return: America 4-2 Pachuca.

In a press conference after the first leg semifinal of the current Clausura 2022, William Almada, coach of Pachuca, was cautious about the slight advantage achieved by his team by drawing in his visit to Mexico City. ”Until we achieve the objective, we are not going to enjoy anything, America receives respect and it would be silly of us to trust each other. We are going to play a final against them on Sunday and it will be tougher”, he said.

And he added: “In the return leg we need to play like in the second half, be precise. America did her thing, we do not feel comfortable when we do not impose the conditions. We have to have more continuity, especially what we did in the second half. America has good soccer players and good scaffolding, we ended up besieging the goal. We have to have more continuity in the 90 minutes. Marking a great superiority does not exist, any detail can unbalance the match, we have to be forceful in the second half”.

Meanwhile, Fernando Ortiz spoke for those from Coapa, who assured that they will come out for the victory in the second leg. “I have no doubt that on Sunday we are going to go out and win as we have done from the first moment I took office. Tranquility, that confidence that they generated in me during the 90 minutes. Football sometimes takes away what you deserve, but I am convinced that on Sunday we are going to win. I know in which institution I am, America must be the protagonist wherever.” he commented.

The decisive match will take place on Sunday, May 22, at the Hidalgo Stadium at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time. The other key has Atlas with an advantage of three goals to zero against the UANL Tigres.

