Hidden Assets Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

One of the most well-known crime drama TV shows is Hidden Assets Season 2. It is directed by Kadir Ferati Balci. The outstanding screenplay for the series was written by Peter McKenna.

Angeline Ball, Simone Kirby, and Wouter Hendrickx play the main characters in Hidden Assets. Facet4 Media Production Company is the name of the company that produces it.

On November 7, 2021, the first season began to broadcast. The second season of Hidden Assets has fans incredibly enthusiastic, and they are eager to learn more about it.

Here are all the specifics about Hidden Assets’ second season since we recognise your enthusiasm.

Detective Sergeant Emer Berry’s investigation into diamonds and cocaine related to frequent terrorist acts is the subject of the book Hidden Assets.

The Brannigans, a dynasty with a rather powerful family, pay a generous sum to a drug dealer to start all the required mayhem as long as they profit financially. Will both detectives discover the truth?

Six episodes from the first series of Hidden Assets are now streamable on BBC iPlayer within the UK. In the US, Acorn TV will broadcast it.

Thaddeus O’Sullivan directed the series, which was co-written by Peter McKenna and Morna Regan. In the most current BBC New Talent Hotlist, Morna was mentioned.

The last installment of the six-part thriller series is scheduled to air in 2023. Will there be more to come?

A typical raid in the new six-part series uncovers reveals a small-time drug dealer was getting significant cash from an unidentified source, although there’s an intriguing twist.

A gratifying fusion of criminal drama, political conspiracy, and thriller can be found in Hidden Assets, according to Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition at the BBC. The BBC’s audience will be riveted to the very end!”

Hidden Assets Season 2 Release Date

The second season of Hidden Assets hasn’t yet been ordered. We won’t know the exact release date and time for Hidden Assets season 2 without an official renewal, but it’s safe to assume that it will happen in the latter half of 2023.

Hidden Assets Season 2 Cast

A second season of the programme has not yet been picked up. We are limited to supposition. The cast of the second season of the show, if it is picked up, may be the same as that of the first season.

Those who have seen the first season among the show may anticipate some of the cast members coming back for a second season.

If the show is revived, Angeline Ball will play Emer Berry, Simone Kirby will play Bibi Melnick, Wouter Hendrickx will play Christian De Jong, Peter Coonan will play Fionn Brannigan, and Charlie Carrick will play James Melnick.

Hidden Assets Season 2 Trailer

Hidden Assets Season 2 Plot

Hidden Assets, the newest continuing series, is focused on the criminal genre. The criminal branch bureau, led by DS Emer Berry, learns that several small groups of drug sellers have got diamonds and payment from a separate, unidentified source, according to the plot of the television show.

The bombing in Belgium has ties to this diamond. Police commissioner Christian De Jong and DS Emer Berry are coercively partnered to crack this case, and the two collaborate to find the truth behind these bombing instances in order to stop them.

The show’s second season has not been renewed by Amazon Prime Video. Since there aren’t many facts available about Hidden Assets’ second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off for the previous season in the following season.

Six episodes made up the series’ conclusion, as we witnessed. DS Emer Berry and Christian De Jong competed to thwart the last bombing in the sixth episode.

After forcing Billi to confess to her crime and being questioned about the motivations for these bombing assaults, they eventually got Billi and two of her accomplices into jail.

