‘Hidden Away,’ ‘Hammamet’, ‘Dangerous Tales’ Lead Italy’s David Nominations

Giorgio Diritti’s biopic of an obscure artist “Hidden Away,” Gianni Amelio’s “Hammamet,” about scandal plagued Italian chief Bettino Craxi, and darkish drama “Dangerous Tales” by the D’Innocenzo Brothers lead the race for Italy’s David di Donatello Awards, the nation’s high movie prizes, for which this 12 months there isn’t a clear frontrunner.

Apparently, “Hidden Away,” which scooped 15 nominations, and “Dangerous Tales,” which tallied 13 noms, each star actor Elio Germano. Germano additionally stars in one other movie within the Davids race, Netflix Italian Authentic “The Unbelievable Story of Rose Island,” which scooped 11 nominations, together with one for Matteo Rovere, its producer.

Throughout a digital press convention Piera Detassis, who heads the David nods, underlined the robust presence this 12 months of ladies administrators, citing Susanna Nicchiarelli’s “Miss Marx,” a biopic of Karl Marx’s proto-feminist daughter Eleanor, and likewise Emma Dante’s Sicily-set “The Macaluso Sisters,” which are each nominated for movie and director. She identified {that a} girl has by no means received a finest director David within the prize’s 66-year historical past.

Detassis additionally famous that two feminine filmmakers scored within the first-time director class: Ginevra Elkann for divorce dramedy “If Solely” and Alice Filippi for teen romcom “Out of My League.”

The appearing class sees Sophia Loren amongst nominees for Netflix Italian Authentic “The Life Forward,” which can be nominated within the authentic tune class, for “Io Sì” (Seen), written by Diane Warren, and co-written and carried out by Laura Pausini. “Io Sì” (Seen) additionally has an Oscar nom.

Because of the pandemic, movies that skipped theatrical have been allowed to take part within the Davids race this 12 months. There was a record-breaking share of voters, 91% out of the 1,578 members of the David di Donatelli Academy forged their ballots.

The 66th David di Donatello awards might be introduced on Might 11 throughout a principally in particular person ceremony aired reside on pubcaster RAI.