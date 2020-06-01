Hidden Camera Found In KBS Restroom Sparks Police Investigation

A police investigation is underway after a hidden digital camera was found within the girls’s restroom inside a KBS constructing.

In response to the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station, they acquired a report on Might 29 that an unlawful recording gadget resembling a conveyable exterior battery was found in a girls’s restroom. The police have since eliminated the gadget and begun an investigation into the matter.

The constructing through which the digital camera was discovered, which was once an residence complicated, is claimed to be the place the apply rooms for the solid of “Gag Live performance” are. On the day the digital camera was discovered, the solid of the present had gathered to carry a closing rehearsal earlier than the present goes on hiatus. The constructing in query doesn’t have CCTV cameras put in within the hallways or close to the lavatory entrances, so police are engaged on analyzing footage from the CCTV digital camera put in close to the doorway of the constructing.

Many KBS workers are lamenting the invention as they share their ideas anonymously on-line. “At a spot that produces media, on the KBS headquarters of all locations, a hidden digital camera was discovered within the girls’s restroom and the police have been referred to as,” one worker wrote. “After evaluation, the digital camera was discovered to be not a realtime transmission gadget, however a storage gadget. As a member of KBS, I really feel ashamed and disgusted.”

In response to police, in the event that they discover a suspect, the individual might be booked for expenses of violating the Act on Particular Instances Regarding the Punishment, and so on. of Sexual Crimes, and proof might be secured.

A supply from KBS said, “We intend to actively adjust to the police investigation in an effort to discover the wrongdoer, and we’ll implement measures to forestall the recurrence of such an incident.”

