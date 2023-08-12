Hidden Love Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

An new and much awaited Chinese drama series called Hidden Love is now in its second season.

After confessing her feelings for him following years of looking at him, Sang Zhi is ready to meet him again since life provides her another opportunity at love.

Her long wait is finally going to end. Her long-cherished wish is going to come true. It debuted on June 20, 2023, for one season.

Fans of Hidden Love are eager to learn more about the future season and are really happy to receive the second installment.

We recognize your enthusiasm, therefore we have provided all the information about Hidden Love’s second season.

Over the years, c-drama has seen tremendous growth in popularity, and Hidden Love is the ideal illustration of this development.

Fans are eager to discover if Hidden Love Season 2 will air after it just released its conclusion.

The show’s gorgeous ensemble and endearing romance plot have surely generated a lot of talk among viewers all around the world.

Many viewers watched to find out whether the main character, Duan Jia Xu, was going to find his true love.

Fans are now interested to learn whether they are dating or how their lives will develop in the following season. So let’s leave to see what happens in Hidden Love Season 2 so far.

Duan Jia Xu, her brother’s closest friend who often visits their home to play games alongside her brother, wins her heart.

Unfortunately, Duan is unaware of her emotions, and their relationship has also been strained by his personal problems.

Hidden Love Season 2 Release Date

On June 20, 2023, Hidden Love’s first season was officially announced and debuted. There were twenty-five episodes in all. In the next years, the remaining seasons will be made available.

Sadly, the question of whether Hidden Love is getting a second season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. However, the show’s writers have stated a desire for a second season as well as prospective storylines.

Hidden Love Season 2 Cast

Zhao Lu Si will play Sang Zhi, Chen Zhe Yuan will play Duan Jia Xu, Victor Maas Sang Yan will play Sang Zhi’s brother, Zeng Li will play Sang Zhi’s mother, Li Ping, Qiu Xin Zhi, Guan Zi Jing will play Li Xun, and Wang Yang will play Jiang Si Yun if the show is revived.

Hidden Love Season 2 Trailer

Hidden Love Season 2 Plot

The show was not picked up by Netflix voor a second season. Since there aren’t many facts available about Hidden Love’s second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the season before in the following season.

However, as we have said, this is the start of the epic epic story; much more is still to be revealed. Watch all of Hidden Love Season 1’s most recent episodes to see what their future holds.