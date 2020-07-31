“Hidden Singer 6” Reveals Lineup Including Rain, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Kim Jong Kook, And More

“Hidden Singer 6” has previewed their lineup for the season!

On July 31, JTBC’s “Hidden Singer 6” made its premiere. Moderately than formally kick off the brand new season, host Jun Hyun Moo held a quiz present to rejoice their sixth season with Music Eun Yi, Okay.Will, Jang Min Ho, and Oh My Woman‘s Seunghee.

“Hidden Singer” first aired in 2012 and is a music selection present the place a singer competes in opposition to contestants who say they’ve perfected impersonating the singer’s voice. An viewers then tries to guess and vote out the impersonators after listening to all of them sing.

To heat up their listening ears for the upcoming season, the 5 panelists started a observe spherical, with veteran singer Kim Yeon Ja making an look because the present’s first singer. She commented, “I’ve come out because the consultant of singers for ‘Hidden Singer 6.’”

She joined the panelists as they rewatched viewers’ picks of the highest three performances from season 5, together with Kangta, Lyn, and Bada. Regardless of having already watched the episodes, the panelists expressed shock and confusion that they had been nonetheless unable to confidently guess which contestant was the true singer.

On the finish of the episode, they revealed the lineup for the upcoming season. The singers embody Rain, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jang Beom June, Kim Wan Joon, and Jin Sung. Whereas every singer commented on their need to win, Hwasa hilariously shared, “My members imitate me quite a bit. I get aggravated however…they’re fairly good at it.”

Rain exclaimed, “There’s no method you possibly can sound the identical as me. How will you be the identical? It’s okay if I get eradicated, however I can’t get eradicated. There’s no method I’m going to get eradicated. I’m going to win it doesn’t matter what.”

The producers then requested the singers to make a promise in the event that they get eradicated. Rain joked, “A promise even although I misplaced? Isn’t that too harsh?” Jang Beom June added, “Ought to I add one thing onto YouTube? A brand new track? I’ll simply launch a brand new track.”

Hwasa shared, “Since I got here again with ‘Maria,’ I’ll purchase gimbap mari [dried seaweed rolls],” referring to how the meals identify sounds just like her new track. She shyly requested how many individuals can be there and when the producers answered “Round 400,” Hwasa hilariously commented, “Please edit this half out.”

Relating to what makes his voice particular, Rain shared, “Half air, half sound,” referencing the well-known singing technique of JYP Leisure founder Park Jin Younger. Rain continued, “The unique knowledgeable of ‘half air, half sound’ is me. I’ve been listening to Park Jin Younger nag me about that for 20 years.”

The panelists additionally expressed immense shock at information of Lee So Ra’s look, with even host Jun Hyun Moo commenting, “Actually?” Music Eun Yi added, “She is somebody who refunded her live performance as a result of she was not glad together with her personal efficiency. You’re telling me somebody like that’s going to be singing in that small area?”

For the primary time on the present, singers may also return for a “rematch,” together with Jang Yoon Jung and Baek Ji Younger, in addition to Kim Jong Kook who will seem as Turbo.

These returning stars expressed their nerves for his or her inevitably gifted rivals as Baek Ji Younger joked, “You referred to as me to get rid of me, proper?”

“Hidden Singer 6” airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. KST.

Supply (1)