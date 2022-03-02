Hide the router: the most decorative and ingenious ways to hide it

Routers are not pretty, it’s a fact. Some do offer a better design, and suspiciously they tend to cost more than the rest, but as a general rule we talk about bricks of neutral colors from which more cables come out than those of us who love (even minimally) aesthetics would like. So if you’re on my team, your first mission when setting up a router should be to try and hide it.

I have recently done work in the living room of my house, a place from which the fiber cable enters directly from the street (very safe), and I have found that the previous place of the router no longer serves me and I have to hide it again. So while we’re at it, I’ve been researching how to hide it a little more creatively than usual. And by “usual” I meant to place it behind the TV and pray that no one peeks out to see the endless tangle of cables.

Some initial tips

Each router is “from his father and his mother”, as they say in Spain. It comes to mean that they have different characteristics, different powers, and therefore not all of them support that we do with them what we want. If our router does not have visible antennas, for example, it is most likely that it does not have much signal strength, so hiding it inside a piece of furniture may not be a good idea. Even if the cabinet is made of a very fine wood that hardly attenuates the signal.

If your only solution is to put the router in a piece of furniture, either behind a door or in a drawer, that is not in a metallic piece of furniture

It is something that we talk about when we recommend places to place the router, there are many factors against electromagnetic waves and they are all contained within the walls of your house. Either because of the materials with which they are made, or because there are pipes inside them, or because of the number of layers to go through. So adding extra layers, like the exterior of a piece of furniture, may not be the best of our ideas.

So we will try, whenever possible, not to enclose the router inside a piece of furniture. Of course, we should not do it under any circumstances if the furniture is metallic Well, we would completely cancel the signal, but it is not recommended to do it even if it is made of wood. Remember: the fewer medium-thick layers we interpose between the signal from the router and our devices, the better it will be for us.

The backs of furniture and the bottom of your tables are your allies

We have said that it is not advisable to hide the router inside the cabinet for the sake of our signal, but nobody has said anything about taking advantage of the rear. Thus, we only interpose additional layers to one side, leaving almost 180º available for the router to broadcast everything that it is capable of depending on its characteristics.

An option to hide the router is, therefore, to stick it to the back of the closest piece of furniture that we have, be it a showcase, a sideboard or a shelf. Some routers have the possibility that we screw them to the wood, so that removing them when necessary becomes a little less annoying. If this does not happen, we can resort to fixing them with different methods.





If you have thought about sticking them, either with ordinary adhesive or using double-sided adhesive tape, we already tell you that it is not the best idea. If we have to remove the router for a repair or any other intervention, it is better that the fixing system is “removable”. So we always recommend the velcro. There are Velcro adhesive tapes that we can stick to the furniture and the router to fix them together but to be able to separate them later.

Place it on a piece of furniture, but behind a nice box

If we do not have a back of furniture available, or we simply prefer to place the router somewhere visible to maximize the expansion of its WiFi waves, we can resort to hide the same inside a box. There are boxes designed for this, which have a rear outlet for cables but serve as decorative objects for our living room or office.

If none of the models of decorative router boxes that we found please us enough, we can resort to making a box ourselves or to personalize one that we already have at home. The recommendations here are the same as if it were any other device that emits electromagnetic waves: reduce friction with these waves to a minimum so that the coverage does not suffer and leave enough ventilation so that the router does not overheat. If possible, with holes for air to circulate.

When choosing/building a box, remember: always prioritize cardboard and avoid metal decorations or reinforcements

At this point our recommendation is to go first to cardboard. Maybe customize a cardboard box that we are about to throw away (hello Amazon and other delivery stores) or even buy one ex profeso for it. If it’s the latter, we should avoid boxes with metal reinforcing corners because metal does not get along at all well with the signals from our router. Not with any sign, really.





If we do not have cardboard, we can also use wood (second option) or plastic (third option). Remember that they must have walls as thin as possible to try to interpose the minimum friction with the waves. If our router has external antennas, remember open holes for said antennas in the box so that they remain outside. This will make the “hiding place” less aesthetic but it will guarantee us not to lose any signal.

If you have to fix it to the wall, unless it is something aesthetic

If what we prefer is to leave the router on the wall, perhaps because the installer has left it at the entrance of the house and we do not have any nearby furniture to support us, we can also hide it there. For that there are those known as ‘WiFi boxes’. Boxes designed to be fixed to the wall with screws or adhesive and that house the router inside with all its cables and connections.

Remember that WiFi boxes for the wall are usually large

We will find WiFi boxes in many shapes and colors (false, almost all of them are white but we can color them ourselves). They are usually bulky because they are designed to be compatible with the majority of routers on the market and in the range of routers we find very diverse shapes and volumes. You will see that they are boxes that arrive with perforated walls to cancel the signal as little as possible, and that they leave abundant ventilation.





These WiFi boxes for the wall are not the most aesthetic in the world but they will always be better than having the router hanging from one of the walls of our house, or next to the entrance door to the home. As we have said before, we can paint them in order to try to play a little with the decoration of our house and hide something else.

Ultimately, let’s use PCL or Mesh systems

If none of the above options convinces us, we may have to use external devices to try to camouflage that the router is there. Here we will not expand much since these are fairly well-known systems, although we will link you to more complete guides so that you can consult additional information, models and others.

Once we have ruled out hiding the router as such, we can try to go a little further using a PLC system. ‘Wiring’ our house by inserting the Internet into the electricity cables will allow us to reach every corner of our home with different terminals: we will have them with WiFi and we will also have them with a cable connection (for the computer, for example). This will allow us to put the router where we want, even in a metal box, and only get a network cable that goes to the first PLC, directly to the plug. It is a good system.

With the PLC you can hide the router inside a drawer if you want, with the Mesh you can expose it by becoming almost an ornament

Another method is to replace the router (or complement it) by a mesh system. The good thing about Mesh is that they are quite aesthetic, we are practically talking about decorative routers and the good thing about them is that we can connect them to each other. So we can use only one, if that is what we want, or add stations where we need more coverage. Logically, this option is the most expensive of all because Mesh routers are not cheap and if we also have to place several… but it is a highly aesthetic and efficient option.





These are the alternatives that we have found to hide the router as much as possible, and prevent it from worsening the aesthetics of the room in which we have it installed. If you know other methods, do not hesitate to share them with us (and other readers) through the comments. Make our house pretty again. Or for the first time.