Hideo Kojima Celebrates Metal Gear Solid 3’s 17th Anniversary By Sharing Development Details

On his Twitter account, the Japanese creator has talked about the creation process and the music of the Konami game.

This November marks 17 years since the launch of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater on PlayStation 2 and, on the occasion of the anniversary, Hideo Kojima He wanted to share some details about the process of creating the game, as well as the implementation of the music in it, on social networks.

Despite the withdrawal of the second and third installments of digital stores by Konami, related to licensing problems, Snake Eater continues to be fondly remembered by fans and by the Japanese creator, who wanted to highlight that the song Way to Fall It does not refer only to the relationship between The Boss and Naked Snake, but also to that of Big Boss with the young Snake.

“When I found out that MGS3 was celebrating its 17th anniversary, I remembered many things“He says on his Twitter account.” I used to listen to Starsailor a lot then. I found a part in the warehouse. I heard Way to Fall, which was also used for the ending for a while. “

In addition to music, Kojima has referred to some difficulties in development that they had with previous titles and do not exist today. “Today, people use Google to search everything. For example, for the rain at MGS2, the team used a handheld camera during a typhoon for reference, “he says.” The seabird droppings on the lens were obtained by throwing droppings on the windshield of a car. A young worker once asked me: How did you do this when Google didn’t exist?“.

Likewise, he did not want to miss the opportunity to talk about the camouflage used, assuring that the olive green was very frowned upon by the general public, and with Metal Gear Solid 3 they managed to make it fashionable.

In the same way, he has spoken about the actors and actresses who participated in the project, praising the person behind The Boss, a stage actress that had very difficult shooting scenes. In fact, only the CQC scene was played by a stuntman, but all of them were real.

Metal Gear Solid 3 was a revolution at the time, and is considered by many to be the best installment of the franchise. So much so that it seems that it could return in the form of a remake in the near future, with a work that would be being carried out at the moment by the Virtuos development studio.

