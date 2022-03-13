Hideo Kojima is awarded in Japan for his contribution to the industry with Death Stranding

The creative has received the Award for Fine Arts from the Ministry of Education by the Agency for Cultural Affairs of Japan.

Hideo Kojima is one of the most influential creatives, not only from Japan, but from the entire video game industry. works so legendary like Metal Gear they bear his signature and his figure always manages to attract the eyes of the industry with each new game he carries out. His interest in his vision of the industry and cinema has recently led him to launch his own podcast: Hideo Kojima’s Radioverse.

Shigeru Miyamoto received this same award in 2010The creative is celebrating after receiving the prestigious Fine Arts Award from the Ministry of Education“a historic award given by the Agency for Cultural Affairs every year since 1950 to people who have made outstanding achievements in various fields of the arts and who have open new frontiers“, Said the statement shared from Kojima Productions.

“Death Stranding Director’s Cut, released last year, was acclaimed by committee members selection and has been chosen to receive the award.” As The Gamer shared, the committee pointed out the dynamic interactions of Death Stranding in addition to praising Kojima’s career and his work, starting with 1987’s Metal Gear.

Japan Ministry of Education Fine Arts Award

The Fine Arts award is given in each of 11 categories: drama, film, music, dance, literature, fine arts, broadcasting, popular performing arts, arts promotion, criticism, and media arts. These awards are given to those who “have achieved brilliant achievements last year.” The multimedia arts category is the youngest of the 11, having opened in 2008. Hideo Kojima is the second figure from the video game industry to receive the award in this category since Shigeru Miyamoto received it in 2010.

If you haven’t yet played Hideo Kojima’s latest work, starring Norman Reedusremember that in 3DJuegos you have available the analysis of Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

