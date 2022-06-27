Hideo Kojima ruled out a project for its resemblance to The Boys, the Amazon Prime series

The creator of Metal Gear and Death Stranding thought to have Mads Mikkelsen for the main character.

Hideo Kojima is one of the great names in the history of video games, and all those who follow him know that he is given to sharing curiosities and details of his day to day on social networks. With the rise in popularity of Amazon Prime series The Boysthe Japanese creative has confessed that, although he has only seen a few episodes, it made him rule out a project I had thought about for a long time.

This same month, Kojima has been the protagonist of many news after surprising at the Xbox and Bethesda event, announcing that he is currently working on a video game for Microsoft, a title that promises to take advantage of cloud technology and for which, according to Phil Spencer, the father of Metal Gear “has some really unique stuff lined up.”

But as Kojima himself has explained through his social networks, he spent a lot of time thinking about a project that was close to starting, about a group of friends made up of men and women, forming a special squad of detectives who would take on “legendary heroes”.

A special squad of detectives who would take on legendary heroesKojima has confessed that after seeing the first three episodes of the first season of The Boys he paralyzed the project, upon detecting the strong similarities to the series from Amazon Prime, despite the fact that there were differences in setting and other aspects. Kojima has spoken of a hard and radical action, far from the conventions and with Mads Mikkelsen as Group Leader. Although the Amazon series is having a fantastic reception, it has not yet had its presence in video games, even so, at 3DJuegos we wanted to share some video games that, due to their tone and characters, convey the essence of The Boys.

