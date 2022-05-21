Hideo Kojima’s legendary game for PlayStation is not hiding

Almost a quarter of a century has passed since Metal Gear Solid came out on PlayStation X to take the world by storm. Konami’s revolutionary game almost instantly became a classic and an essential part of the history of video games, bringing an interesting plot with many twists, characters with enough depth and a gameplay that, at the time, had no rival. Today, it is still a recommended visit, but one that may be elusive on PC.

Knowing that the games in the Sony catalog (and Japanese publications in general) have traditionally had a complicated relationship with the computer, one would imagine that starting in MGS from the beginning is impossible on this platform. Big mistake: yes you can play, and besides, 100% legal forms. The question, rather, is to what extent it is worth it and identify the ways you have to achieve it. We’ve got your back.

Is Metal Gear Solid worth it in 2022?

After having replayed the Konami title, there is one thing that has become clear to me: despite having obviously aged in some aspects, the first game in the popular saga is not only still worthwhile, but also has a lot to teach about the evolution of video games and where some things that we already take for granted come from.

Its controls are not perfect and it is true that those who do not enjoy retro graphics they’re going to miss the flourishes of today’s video games; but its plot, its presentation and its themes are still worthy of today’s big productions. Of course, I have missed the classic Spanish dubbing, which is something that you can only have in the original version of the game.

How to play Metal Gear Solid on PC?

Despite the fact that the version of computers that came out back then is very difficult to find today (and quite unrecommended for current systems), it is there are ways to be able to play the first Metal Gear Solid, completely legally, on our computers.

GOG makes it easy for you

For a couple of years, the most emblematic digital store of retro games for PC has allowed you to play this classic natively on computers. With a price not at all prohibitive 9,99 euros, you can enjoy Metal Gear Solid very easily. This version has some additions and modifications, as it includes a new first person mode, very easy difficulty and 300 extra missions so you can show off all your stealth skills. Today it is, without a doubt, the easiest way to play MGS on computers.





Emulate, yes, but legally

If you have an original disc of the PlayStation 1 version of the game, the ePSXe emulator allows you to load the game from hardware No problem. Obviously, for this you will need a CD player, but if you meet these two requirements, you can enjoy the title and even apply some graphic fixes which the GOG version does not have. Of course, keep in mind that since it is not a native port, it is also possible that you will find more bugs. On the other hand, the Spanish dubbing that fans like so much remains intact in this version.

What about PS Now?

We’ve been talking a lot about the possibilities of PS Now on PC lately. While it is true that Sony’s service can give us access to a sea of ​​interesting games that are not on our platform (as is the case with Metal Gear Solid 4), the first part of Kojima’s saga not available yet on this platform. Of course, the Japanese company continues to add games to its catalog, so do not rule out that this may be an option in the future.