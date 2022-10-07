Hideo Kojima’s Next Game Confirmed To Feature Elle Fanning In Its Cast, But There Are More Mysteries

It has been confirmed that the mysterious silhouette that recently appeared as part of Kojima Productions’ upcoming game, with the message “who am I?” corresponds to the actress Elle Fanningas had already been rumoured.

It was discovered via a QR code at the PAX Australia event, which led to a website linked to Kojima Productions. The untitled project is listed simply as “A Hideo Kojima Game”. Upon discovering the QR code, it was noted that it is seized by a tinyurl which suggests that it might point to a new URL in the future.

Kojima Productions has been dropping a number of hints about the possible lead in Hideo Kojima’s next project, which is speculated to be a horror game titled Overdose. But it could also be Death Stranding 2 or any other title, so the mystery is far from solved. The last clue we met? A cryptic poster with the silhouette of a woman’s face and the question: “Where am I?”.

The poster was revealed at PAX Australia on Friday morning Australian time. Afterwards, Kojima himself published a simple message yesterday: “The answer to ‘WHO’ in the TGS will be in the next ‘WHERE'”.

Elle Fanning has appeared in works like The Nightingale and Super 8.

The answer to “WHO” at TGS will be in the next “WHERE”. pic.twitter.com/y6Y6l7gAxo — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) October 5, 2022

Kojima, of course, is well known for his marketing stunts. Metal Gear Solid fans will remember the mystery that surrounded Metal Gear Solid V, which was originally presented as an original action game developed by a Swedish company known as Moby Dick Studio, called The Phantom Pain. There was also PT, which has remained in the collective memory until today.

These announcements aren’t as dramatic as Kojima’s previous revelations, but they do show that he’s still up to his old tricks.

For now, we know that Hideo Kojima is working with Xbox to make “the game I’ve always wanted to make.” Kojima is also rumored to be involved in some way in the rumored Silent Hill revival, which has yet to materialize. Be that as it may, Kojima seems to be preparing for some sort of reveal. We will have to remain without all the answers for a while longer.

Norman Reedus also recently commented that he was working on Death Stranding 2, although the sequel has not been officially confirmed.