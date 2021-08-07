Hidimba Film (2021): Ashwin Babu | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Liberate Date

Hidimba is an upcoming Telugu action-drama written and directed through Anilkrishna Kanneganti. Ashwin Babu makes a protagonist position within the movie along Nandita Swetha, Raghu Kunche, Rajeev Kanakala, Srinivasa Reddy in key roles. The film is bankrolled through Gangapatnam Sridhar beneath the banner Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas. Song composer Vikas Badisa does the background rankings and soundtracks. The notable cinematographer Rajasekar cranks the digital camera. The movie will likely be launched quickly on large displays.

Hidimba Film Complete Main points

Director Anilkrishna Kanneganti Manufacturer Gangapatnam Sridhar Style Motion Drama Scriptwriter Ramajogaiah Sastry Forged Ashwin Babu, Nandita, and extra Cinematographer Rajasekar Editor M R Varma Song Vikas Badisa Manufacturing Corporate Sri Vignesh Karthik Cinemas Liberate date 2021 Language Telugu

Hidimba Film Forged

Check out the principle solid listing of upcoming Telugu film,

Ashwin Babu

Nandita Sweta

Raghu Kunche

Rajeev Kanakala

Srinivasa Reddy

Hidimba Trailer 2021

The trailer for the Hidimba Film that includes Ashwin Babu will likely be up to date quickly.

Hidimba First Glance Poster

Right here’s the ferocious poster and identify glance from Hidimba Film,

Hidimba Film Songs

The film songs from Hidimba will likely be up to date quickly.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar