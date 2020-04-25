One night after selecting LSU’s Joe Burrow with the first choose of the NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time discovering him a objective by the use of nabbing Clemson huge receiver Tee Higgins with the first choose of the second spherical on Friday.
Higgins ready to ‘tear it up’ with Burrow in Cincinnati
April 25, 2020
1 Min Read
Mr josh
