High alert due to terrorist threat in Ayodhya, what is the plan of ISI supported terrorists on the day of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan?

Ayodhya: Central intelligence agencies have alerted the state police in view of possible attempts to disrupt and attack the 'Bhoomipujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya next week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to participate in the Bhoomipujan ceremony. All agencies related to law enforcement in Uttar Pradesh have been put on high alert. Information on the intel note shared with the state government said that Pakistan's ISI-backed terrorist organization is trying to carry out the attack on August 5. The ISI has ordered the top leadership of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed to attack.

This terrorist attack can happen in a crowded place. On the basis of human intelligence and electronic intercepts, it is being suspected that a small group of terrorists may infiltrate the country. According to official sources, the security arrangements for the 'Bhoomipujan' ceremony will be at a high level. Incidentally, this day is also the first anniversary of the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir. Security Alert will remain till Independence Day on 15 August. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many top BJP leaders including LK Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and many other leaders of the RSS are also expected to attend the program. On this occasion, the presence of the country's top industrialists and bureaucrats can also be recorded.

The area of ​​Saket College, where the Prime Minister's helicopter will land and from where he will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site, has been cordoned off, as well as passes have been issued to residents of the nearby Ramkot area. At the same time regular security checks are being done and door-to-door checking is also being done. A senior official in Ayodhya said that security personnel would be deployed on the roofs and the area would be monitored with drone cameras. Verification of all hotels, lodges, guesthouses is going on and the entrances to the religious city are being sealed.