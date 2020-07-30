High alert in Nepal border districts due to PM Modi’s visit to Ayodhya and Independence Day

Maharajganj: Police has been put on high alert in various districts, including Maharajganj, adjacent to Nepal in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on August 5, Republic Day and upcoming festivals. Also Read – Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Ayodhya being decorated for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan, Ramayana characters will be seen on the walls, see photos

Additional Director General of Gorakhpur Zone Dawa Sherpa said on Wednesday that the Uttar Pradesh Police and Sashastra Seema Bal have been alerted and vigilance has been put on the borders of the districts adjoining Nepal in the Gorakhpur zone.

He told that to stop the movement of unwanted elements in the border districts of Nepal, security agencies have been given special instructions to not let anyone cross the border without identifying people.

Sherpa told that CCTV cameras have been installed on the main routes along with various posts of the armed border force. Apart from this, a platoon of search dogs and women has also been deployed. Metal detectors have been installed at Sonauli and Thoothibari posts adjacent to Nepal.

He said that several security agencies, including the Indo-Nepal Border Police and the local notification unit, have been ordered to expedite patrolling at hotels, railway stations, bus bases, etc. Intelligence units have also been asked to keep a close watch on the religious places located in the border areas.