High Card Anime Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

People who like anime like Bungou Stray Dogs, Baccano, or Karneval will love High Card. But if you’d rather watch something else than a fast-paced activity story about the Mafia or the government, High Card may not be ones cup of tea.

High Card came out with a bang on the internet and is becoming popular with both teens and adults.

It has a 7.27 rank in MAL as of March 1, 2023, which is higher than the average rating for anime shows, which is 6.

Homura Kawamoto, Hikaru Muno, as well as TMS Entertainment made High Card, which is a spy-like multimedia franchise from Japan.

There are manga series, novel series, drama CDs, as well as an anime TV series based on High Card that was made by Studio Hibari.

The first episode came out in January 2023, and its poker-like theme made a lot of people talk about it on the internet.

In November 2022, Kawamoto as well as Muno showed a preview of the anime at Anime NYC. They said that the Kingsman movies were a big influence on The High Card.

Kingsman is indeed a British movie with a lot of action and comedy. If you like spy movies, you should check it out.

They also said that the reason a fake kingdom was set up outside of Japan would have been to make the show interesting to people all over the world.

We don’t blame you if you can’t stop looking at the TV after a few episodes. Here are the dates and times when each episode of High Card will air.

TMS Entertainment announced that their next poker-themed multimedia project, High Card, will come out on July 6, 2022. They also released a trailer, character designs, key visuals, as well as cast bios.

This project is a joint effort between the publisher Kadokawa, the anime production company TMS Entertainment, and the entertainment company Sammy Corporation. Both companies said that adaptations of anime, manga, and books would be a component of the endeavor.

High Card Anime Release Date

It will be shown for the first time in January 2023. The first drama Disc volume will be sent out on December 3.

The publisher Kadokawa, the anime studio TMS Entertainment, as well as the music business Sammy Corporation put together this collection of stories about poker.

The companies have already said that the initiative will include anime, manga, and novels.

High Card Anime Cast

Kenichi Yamashita, Kazuhiko Inukai, and Shingo Nagai wrote the script for High Card. Junichi Wada was the director (The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan, Caligula, Sakugan) Radiant’s character design was done by Nozomi Kawano, Yumi Nagi, Minoru Onishi, and Suzuki. Art director Masafumi Uchiyama, CG Director Tomoyuki Kunii, and composing director of photography Shunpei Mochizuki also worked on the project.

Key drivers Junichi Hayama and Junichi Uehara Takashi Hashimoto was in charge of the effects team. Shoko Hata was in charge of the sound. Making a Card: BALCOLONYReoen’s Concept Art (Flat Studio) Series, music by Naoki Kuroyanagi Studio Hibari and TMS Entertainment worked on the animation, and Nozomi Kawano and Haruna Nagata were in charge of the animation. The sound effects were taken care of by Rie Ito and Editor Hiromune Kurahashi. The music was written by Ryo Takahashi.

High Card Anime Trailer

High Card Anime Plot

Finn was homeless after finding out that his orphanage might have to close because of money problems. He thought about trying his fortune at a casino.

Finn, on the other hand, was not at all ready for the terrible thing that was about to happen.

When Finn got there, he saw that a man’s “lucky” card had caused a car chase as well as a terrible firefight. Finn will find out why the shooting started.

A deck of 52-X decks of cards can give its owner a wide range of amazing skills that can change the world’s balance of power. Using these cards, you can unlock the “buddy” power that lies inside them.

High Card is a group of undercover prepaid debit players who work as employees just at luxury car company Pinochle. The monarch of Fourland has asked them to find the cards that are spread out across the country.

Finn joins the group quickly, making him the fifth member, as they all go on a dangerous hunt to find these cards together.

All you need to do well in life is have good manners, respect yourself, and be willing to take risks.

But the notorious Klondikes Mafia family as well as the rival car company Who’s Who, which wants to destroy Pinochle at all costs, stand in their way.

These card sharks seem to be ready to fight a fierce battle that is fueled by justice, desire, but also revenge.

Finn Oldman’s past will be looked at in episode 9 of High Card. We’ll see him talk to his friend Chris about his regret and get over it.

