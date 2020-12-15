High court prevents AIIMS nurses from continuing strike, ‘crisis’ likely to end

AIIMS nurses strike: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the indefinite strike of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Association on pending demands. The nurses started the strike from noon on December 14 on issues like implementing the recommendations of the Sixth Central Pay Commission and scrapping of contractual appointments. Also Read – AIIMS Nurses Strike: Delhi’s nursing staff, hospital called 170 nurses from outside on indefinite strike

Justice Naveen Chawla pronounced the order on a petition by AIIMS against the nurses' strike. The court barred the nurses from going on strike till further orders. Earlier, AIIMS told the court that it was considering the problems of the nurses' union.

The court also issued notice to the nurses' union and postponed the next hearing in the case till January 2021. AIIMS told the court that if the strike continues in the hospital during the current epidemic, the system will come to a standstill and it will not be in the public interest. The next hearing of this case will be held on 18 January 2021.

AIIMS director calls nurse union for meeting

After the Delhi High Court did not allow the indefinite strike to continue, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Tuesday called the nurses’ union for a meeting. The AIIMS director has taken this step at a time when the union and hospital administration will probably end the strike in a cordial atmosphere.

President of AIIMS Nurses Union Harish Kumar said that he always welcomed the conversation, and it is the administration which never wanted to listen to him. He said, “That is why we had to take a drastic decision of the indefinite strike.” We never closed our doors to resolve our grievances through dialogue. ”

The nurses had demanded that a discrepancy in the determination of the starting salary be rectified as per the Sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC), the recruitment process of nursing officers includes issues such as eliminating gender-based reservation and settling contractual appointments.

(Input Language / IANS)