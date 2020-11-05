High court questions the UP government, ‘Why has not the District Magistrate of Hathras been removed yet’

Hathras case latest updates: Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court issued an order on Thursday in connection with the alleged rape and murder case in Hathras and questioned about the removal of the District Magistrate concerned from the government. The court has asked the CBI to tell the court on the next hearing of the case on November 25, how much time it will take to complete the investigation of the case. Also Read – HC ordered CBI inquiry into allegations of bribery, CM Trivendra Singh Rawat reached top court

On November 2, a bench of Justices Pankaj Mitthal and Justice Rajan Roy reserved their judgment while hearing the case, which was made public on the court website on Thursday. The court gave the counsel for the state government. Asked V. Raju that the investigation of the case is going on, in such a situation, is it right and logical to retain the District Magistrate of Hathras, Praveen Kumar Laxkar. Also Read – SC verdict on Hathras scandal – case trial will be in UP only, no need for immediate transfer

The bench asked Raju whether it would not have been better if the District Magistrate would have been posted elsewhere while the case is pending investigation, so that there is no doubt in ensuring an independent and impartial investigation of the case. On this, the counsel for the state government assured the court that they will make the government aware of this concern of the court and will inform the decision taken in this regard on the next hearing of the case. Also Read – Hathras Case: Hearing on Hathras case will now be done, Supreme Court will give verdict on Tuesday

The court, in its order, has asked CBI lawyer Anurag Singh to present a status report on the investigation of the case during the next hearing of the case. Also, it is also asked how much more time the agency will take to investigate the matter.

Significantly, on September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped by four upper caste youths in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. He later died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. In this case, several police officers including the Superintendent of Police were suspended.

The girl’s body was allegedly burnt late last night against the will of her family. The court has taken automatic cognizance of this. In this regard, the district administration says that due to the possibility of deteriorating law and order, the body of the girl was burnt in the late night.

