High court reprimands Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘AAP’ government, says- Corona out of control in Delhi

new Delhi: Corona cases in Delhi have become uncontrollable. Here are the highest daily cases of infection. On one hand, where only 8-9 thousand active cases were left in Delhi last month, now their number has reached almost 30 thousand. In such a situation, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday has slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The High Court reprimanded the AAP government on the growing Corona case in the capital and asked if they had any policy or strategy to deal with this situation. A bench of High Court Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramaniam Prasad said that Delhi has also overtaken Maharashtra and Kerala in the past 2 weeks in the Corona case. In such a situation, what steps have the government taken to deal with Corona?

The court said on the situation in Delhi that the number of containment zones in the capital has exceeded 4000. On November 10, 8,593 new cases have been reported in the capital. At the same time, according to the Sero survey, one out of every four people in the capital has been found to be corona infected. Such a court said that there is no house left in Delhi where people have not been infected.

Please tell that many ways have been relaxed in the rules by the Delhi government. In such a situation, movement and gathering of people has also increased in the capital. In such a situation, the court said that the Delhi government is relaxing the rules at a time when other states are putting restrictions on themselves again. The court expressed surprise over the Corona case that the infection in the capital has increased so much that it has gone out of control. In such a situation, the government has a strategy or not.