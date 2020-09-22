High court shock to Delhi government, ban on order to keep 80% ICU bed reserve for corona patients in private hospitals

new Delhi: The Delhi High Court stayed the Delhi government’s decision in which the Arvind Kejriwal-led government ordered private hospitals in the national capital to reserve 80 percent ICU beds for COVID-19 patients. Had given. The single judge bench of the High Court headed by Justice Naveen Chawla issued the order while issuing notice on a petition filed by the ‘Association of Healthcare Providers’. The bench sought answers from the Delhi government, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) and the central government and deferred the matter till 16 October for further hearing. Senior advocate Maninder Singh debated the petition filed through lawyers Sanyam Khetpal and Narita Yadav. Also Read – Schools Reopen: Schools opened in the middle of fear of Corona, waiting in these states

The petition said that the order was passed uncontrollably, improperly and illegally without realizing that private nursing homes and hospitals may face difficulties. Furthermore, no attention has been paid to the fact that non-covid patients may suffer fatal consequences due to non-availability of ICU / HDU beds in the event of prolonged or sudden illness. Also Read – Game of workers statistics: one crore laborers returned home in Corona period, most of Bihar-UP

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing on behalf of the petitioners association, said that the majority of ICU / HDU beds in private hospitals are fully occupant, regardless of the fact that the order has been passed .. In order for Kovid patients Instructions have been given to reserve beds in 80 per cent ICU / HDU, so that on one hand it will endanger both health and life of non-covid patients, on the other hand, the effective functioning of health facilities will also be affected. The petition also states that an order has been issued without any prior discussion with private hospitals to understand the current demand-supply situation of critical care beds. Also Read – Wife says ‘Corona Hai Bachunga Nahin’ disappeared from Mumbai, found in Indore after 1 month with girlfriend, then …

The petition said that critically ill patients in Delhi were denied access to the required level of intensive medical treatment in the necessary and constitutionally guaranteed ICU / HDU found under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. It states that in the state of Haryana, the District Magistrate of Gurugram has directed to reserve only 35 percent beds in all public and private hospitals for treatment of Kovid cases.