High court staying with live-in cousin wants to marry

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that marriage between the children of uncle, uncle, maternal uncle and aunt is illegal. The court said this on the plea of ​​a young man who is living in a live-in with his cousin. The girl is 17 years old and both are in a live-in relationship. The young man wants to marry his father's brother's daughter, who is the sister of his relationship.

The court, while hearing a petition on Thursday, said that the petitioner wants to marry the daughter of his father's brother, who is the sister of his relationship and doing so is illegal in itself. The judge said, "It has been argued in this petition that whenever the girl turns 18, they will marry, but even then it is illegal."

In the case, the 21-year-old youth moved the High Court against the Punjab government on August 18, requesting anticipatory bail in the case registered under sections 363 and 366A of the IPC at Khanna city-2 police station in Ludhiana district.

Opposing the bail application, the state government’s counsel had argued that the girl is a minor and her parents had lodged an FIR that her and the boy’s father were brothers.

The young man’s lawyer told Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan that the petitioner has also filed a criminal writ petition with the girl for life and liberty. According to this, the girl is 17 years old and the petitioner had argued in the petition that the two are in a ‘live-in’ relationship. The girl had feared the harassment of both of them by her parents.

The court disposed of the petition on September 7. The state was instructed to provide security if the young man and the girl feared any danger. However, the judge made it clear that this order will not protect the petitioners from legal action in the event of any violation of law.