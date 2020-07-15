High court told military officer – If Facebook is so dear, then resign, the matter is for the security of the country

new Delhi: A bench of the Delhi High Court refused to grant any relief to a senior army officer, who had appealed against the Army’s order by the Indian Army to stop its officers from using social networking platforms. A bench headed by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Asha Menon said on Tuesday, “If Facebook is so dear to you, then you resign, you have to choose an option.” Also Read – Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag, search operation started in the area

The officer had on Monday approached the court against the Indian Army's order banning army officers from using social networking platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. The court said that they have to take a decision and asked the military officer to also delete the FB account, as the policy of banning the use of social networking platforms for military personnel has been initiated keeping in view the national security of the country.

The bench said, "There is no question of granting any interim relief, especially when the matter is related to the security and defense of the country." Court Lieutenant Colonel P.K. Chaudhary was hearing a plea seeking a direction to the court to withdraw his policy from the DGMI (Director General of Military Intelligence), which allowed Indian Army officials to withdraw their social networking platform accounts such as Facebook, Instagram Was ordered to remove.